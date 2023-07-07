A tiny house which garnered national and international attention for its thoughtful design is the unique setting for a new and playful art exhibition.
Emerging artists and best friends Madeleine Peters and Jackson McLaren, who grew up in Warrnambool, have collaborated with graduate architect Nick Lane, who is opening his Illowa home, The Cutting, to host the exhibition.
Mr Lane and friend Aaron Shields designed and built the house drawing on their carpentry and design backgrounds to create the 30-square-metre off-grid home.
Mr Lane is excited to open the home up for the exhibition Folding at The Cutting and said the unique environment was far from the blank white walls of an art gallery.
"All the materials and surfaces are not your traditional white walls in square box," Mr Lane said.
"We've got bluestone and glass and rough timber and so they have married up pieces of art works that talk to each other. Jackson is a completely different artist to Maddie. He's an abstract painter artist and Maddie is quite a realistic painter."
He said the artists were interested in the borrowed and recycled materials and found objects which had been repurposed to feature in the home. "Their understanding of that is saying 'let's fold our own ideas into the project'."
Drawing inspiration from the former Warrnambool Woollen Mill and industry that no longer exists, Peters and McLaren engage with the histories of painting and textiles while collecting and repurposing items, including fabric, for their own works.
Mr Lane said homes with small footprinta made sense - environmentally, financially and from a design perspective.
"It's always been fascinating to me," he said. "I've always lived in smaller places. Especially for people our age, 30 years and below, the idea of owning a home is more increasingly difficult. It's not going to happen and we're going to have to think of alternative solutions."
The house and exhibition is open on Friday, July 7 until Sunday, July 9 as part of Port Fairy Winter Weekends. This weekend the final instalment of the popular series.
Bookings required. For more information go to Winter Weekends website.
