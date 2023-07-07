The trial of a Warrnambool police officer charged with allegedly assaulting a man he was trying to arrest has come to an abrupt end.
Serving Warrnambool police officer Leading Senior Constable David MacPhail, 65, pleaded not guilty in the Warrnambool County Court to charges of recklessly causing injury and the alternate charge of assault.
On Friday, the jury was released and Mr MacPhail was acquitted on all charges by Judge John Smallwood.
Earlier this week, the jury was discharged after a juror realised she knew one of the people involved in the trial after the opening addresses.
IBAC had alleged Mr Macphail struck a male victim to the head with handcuffs during a triple zero call-out at a Warrnambool property where a woman was seriously injured.
At the time of the alleged incident the leading senior constable was on duty.
The trial was expected to run for five to seven days.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
