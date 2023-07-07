The Standard
Warrnambool police officer David MacPhail acquitted by judge

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 7 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
The judge directed the charges to be dropped.

The trial of a Warrnambool police officer charged with allegedly assaulting a man he was trying to arrest has come to an abrupt end.

