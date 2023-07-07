The Warrnambool Seahawks will look to strengthen their hold on a top-five spot when they face Gippsland and Pakenham on the road at the weekend.
The side sits third with a game in hand ahead of its final four regular-season Big V fixtures and previously defeated Gippsland but lost to Pakenham.
"They're two really big games," Seahawks coach Alex Gynes said.
"Both teams are pretty much even with us on the ladder at the moment. It'll start to I guess, sort out the top-five after the next couple of weeks leading into finals."
"Everyone's fit, so no injuries or anything. We had a good week on the track and are ready to head over to Traralgon and give it a red hot crack."
The Seahawks suffered an unusually heavy 90-66 loss to Pakenham at the Arc in round six.
"(It's a) good chance to rectify what we did against them at home," Gynes said.
"It was probably one of our poorer games.
"We've made a lot of strides since we played them last.
"It'll be good to see where we're at."
The Warrnambool Mermaids, who sit second, face Melbourne University away on Saturday.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.