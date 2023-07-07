The Standard
Home/Sport/Basketball

Warrnambool Seahawks out to rectify heavy loss

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 7 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seahawks coach Alex Gynes about to shoot a free-throw. Picture by Sean McKenna
Seahawks coach Alex Gynes about to shoot a free-throw. Picture by Sean McKenna

The Warrnambool Seahawks will look to strengthen their hold on a top-five spot when they face Gippsland and Pakenham on the road at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.