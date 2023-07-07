SEO Australia: SEO mistakes to watch out for

SEO mistakes can be costly and hurt your website's rankings. Picture Shutterstock

Are you wondering why your SEO tactics take long to show results? Or perhaps, you put hard work and money into it, but your website isn't ranking as highly as you had hoped? In other words, you feel like your effort isn't paying off.

SEO or search engine optimisation improves your website's visibility in search engine results pages (SERPs). SEO doesn't happen overnight; it may take 3 to 6 months to see desired results. But sometimes, even after considerable effort and resources, your strategies still don't bear fruit. This can happen due to several mistakes you may have overlooked during the SEO process.

To help you out, here are common SEO mistakes to watch out for:

1. Not defining your target audience

As a marketer, you probably want to reach as many people as possible with your website. With over five billion internet users (63.1% of the global population), it's easy to get carried away with targeting all of them. After all, it's a vast potential market, right? However, this approach is a mistake and makes it harder to reach a broader customer base. Trying to connect with everyone will only dilute and weaken your messages because you won't be able to zero in on the right audience.

To ensure you target the right market, here are helpful tips:

Use demographics like age, gender, and location.

Collect data to understand your audience's interests, pain points, and needs better.

Track consumer behaviour and adopt a data-driven approach.

Identify the content types that resonate with them.

Determining the most suitable keywords, content, and strategies for your website can be challenging without knowing who you're targeting. So, take the time to define your target audience and understand their preferences before launching an SEO campaign.

2. Utilising inappropriate link-building techniques

Link-building has always been a critical component of SEO. Search engines view external links as a way to measure a website's value, trustworthiness, and authority. To sum it up, the more credible websites link to yours, the higher the chances of positioning your site on the first page of the SERPs.

But, due to the growing and stiff competition, some marketers have resorted to using inappropriate link-building tactics like buying links or participating in link schemes. One example is a private blog network (PBN). You can find online sources similar to what Pursuit Digital wrote that cover PBN's history, risks, and why Google takes aggressive steps to kill it.

This practice involves creating multiple websites and linking them to the main website to boost its ranking quickly. Such technique is considered manipulative and can get you penalised by search engines. Instead of quick fixes and shortcuts, focus on acquiring links from trusted websites in your niche.

Here's a guide to safe link-building practices:

Create high-quality, link-worthy content

Reach out to influencers and webmasters

Set up an outreach program to approach potential linkers

Promote your content to various channels to get noticed

Monitor your website's link profile and identify malicious backlinks

These techniques take time and effort, but they're the safest way of building links that won't get you into trouble. Don't let short-term wins ruin your reputation and success in the long run.

You can work with an SEO professional to ensure your link-building activities align with search engine guidelines. They'll audit your website and help you identify any weak links causing your website to underperform in the SERPs.

3. Not doing keyword research

Did you know that around 92.70% of global searches are on Google? That's a staggering figure and highlights the importance of keywords for SEO. However, keyword research could be the missing link if your website has been live for a while and still not getting organic traffic.

Keyword research is the foundation of SEO, a process you need to start off properly. It involves finding words or phrases related to your business and its products or services that people use when searching online. Of course, you can't just randomly select keywords and expect them to get you the desired outcomes. This will make your efforts likely to be in vain and leave you behind in the competition.

To conduct successful and effective keyword research, you need to:

Create a list of related terms and phrases: Brainstorm different ideas and start compiling them into a list. This approach can assist you in finding relevant keywords that you can use in your SEO campaign.

Study the competition level: You need to analyse the competition level of your potential keywords. This will give you an idea of how challenging it'll be to rank your chosen phrases and help you develop strategies. It's best to pick keywords with low-medium competition levels but high search volume, as they offer a better chance of success.

Look for short-tail and long-tail keywords: These types have different search intent, competition level, and visibility. Short-tail is more general, while long-tail is more specific. A balanced combination of both will help you reach your target audience more effectively.

Consider search intent: Search intent is the primary reason behind a query. It reveals what people are looking for when they type a keyword in the search box. The goal is to identify phrases that match the search intent and create content accordingly.

Use keyword research tools: There are many tools available that can be your go-to resources for keywords. This solution helps you find relevant keywords and phrases based on various criteria quickly and accurately. In fact, the global keyword research tools industry is expected to reach USD$ multimillion by 2029, registering an impressive spike in compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the analysis period.

SEO revolves around the use of keywords to optimise your website's visibility. So, research and identify the most beneficial terms before drafting content for your website.

4. Ignoring technical SEO

Technical SEO optimises your website's code, structure, and architecture for better search engine crawling and indexing. Some marketers overlook this vital aspect of SEO and miss out on potential organic traffic.

To ensure your website is technically SEO friendly, you need to:

Optimise site loading speed: In a 2019 report, nearly 70% of consumers said that website loading speed time impacts their online buying decisions. A slow-loading site will negatively affect user experience and deter potential customers. Ensure your website is configured optimally for fast loading by reducing image size, minifying HTML and CSS files, and leveraging content delivery networks. A rule of thumb is to keep the server response time under 200 milliseconds.

Improve website structure: A well-organised website structure helps search engine bots navigate your site better, understand its contents, and index it accordingly. To improve the design, use a logical hierarchy with correct heading tags, create a sitemap, and add internal links. This approach will help you direct search engine crawlers to the most relevant pages on your site easily.

Check broken links: Broken or dead links can seriously hurt your SEO performance. They should be avoided at all costs. To fix them, identify the faulty links, such as those leading to 404 pages, 301 redirects, etc., and replace them with valid ones.

Ensure mobile responsiveness: Did you know that 58.99% of worldwide web traffic came from mobile devices in the second quarter of 2022? This highlights the importance of having a fully responsive website that works well on various devices, browsers, and screen resolutions. Be sure to test your website regularly to ensure it is optimised for different platforms. More importantly, it offers the same experience across all devices for consistent user satisfaction.

Pay attention to duplicate content: Duplicate content can put your website in a difficult spot with search engines and reduce its visibility. It confuses search engine spiders and prevents them from indexing your pages correctly. To tackle this, use canonical tags to help search engines determine the original source of a web page and avoid confusion when multiple versions of the same page exist.

Take advantage of meta tags and meta descriptions: These two elements are important for SEO and shouldn't be overlooked. They serve as a preview of your content and inform users what the underlying page is all about. Meta titles should be unique, descriptive, and no longer than 60 characters. On the other hand, meta descriptions shouldn't be more than 160 characters and should be optimised for specific keywords. Ensure that it only follows the guidelines and is within the character limits; otherwise, it might be truncated in the SERPs.

Register with Google Search Console: This tool helps you keep track of your website's performance in search results. You can use it to submit a sitemap and fetch information such as crawl errors, search analytics, keyword rankings, traffic, and impression. Plus, it's free to use and incredibly beneficial for SEO.

These are some of the most overlooked yet essential technical SEO elements to which you must pay attention. If done correctly, you'll reap the benefits in no time and watch your website climb up the search engine rankings.

Conclusion