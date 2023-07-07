This is branded content.
Are you wondering why your SEO tactics take long to show results? Or perhaps, you put hard work and money into it, but your website isn't ranking as highly as you had hoped? In other words, you feel like your effort isn't paying off.
SEO or search engine optimisation improves your website's visibility in search engine results pages (SERPs). SEO doesn't happen overnight; it may take 3 to 6 months to see desired results. But sometimes, even after considerable effort and resources, your strategies still don't bear fruit. This can happen due to several mistakes you may have overlooked during the SEO process.
To help you out, here are common SEO mistakes to watch out for:
1. Not defining your target audience
As a marketer, you probably want to reach as many people as possible with your website. With over five billion internet users (63.1% of the global population), it's easy to get carried away with targeting all of them. After all, it's a vast potential market, right? However, this approach is a mistake and makes it harder to reach a broader customer base. Trying to connect with everyone will only dilute and weaken your messages because you won't be able to zero in on the right audience.
To ensure you target the right market, here are helpful tips:
Determining the most suitable keywords, content, and strategies for your website can be challenging without knowing who you're targeting. So, take the time to define your target audience and understand their preferences before launching an SEO campaign.
2. Utilising inappropriate link-building techniques
Link-building has always been a critical component of SEO. Search engines view external links as a way to measure a website's value, trustworthiness, and authority. To sum it up, the more credible websites link to yours, the higher the chances of positioning your site on the first page of the SERPs.
But, due to the growing and stiff competition, some marketers have resorted to using inappropriate link-building tactics like buying links or participating in link schemes. One example is a private blog network (PBN). You can find online sources similar to what Pursuit Digital wrote that cover PBN's history, risks, and why Google takes aggressive steps to kill it.
This practice involves creating multiple websites and linking them to the main website to boost its ranking quickly. Such technique is considered manipulative and can get you penalised by search engines. Instead of quick fixes and shortcuts, focus on acquiring links from trusted websites in your niche.
Here's a guide to safe link-building practices:
These techniques take time and effort, but they're the safest way of building links that won't get you into trouble. Don't let short-term wins ruin your reputation and success in the long run.
You can work with an SEO professional to ensure your link-building activities align with search engine guidelines. They'll audit your website and help you identify any weak links causing your website to underperform in the SERPs.
3. Not doing keyword research
Did you know that around 92.70% of global searches are on Google? That's a staggering figure and highlights the importance of keywords for SEO. However, keyword research could be the missing link if your website has been live for a while and still not getting organic traffic.
Keyword research is the foundation of SEO, a process you need to start off properly. It involves finding words or phrases related to your business and its products or services that people use when searching online. Of course, you can't just randomly select keywords and expect them to get you the desired outcomes. This will make your efforts likely to be in vain and leave you behind in the competition.
To conduct successful and effective keyword research, you need to:
SEO revolves around the use of keywords to optimise your website's visibility. So, research and identify the most beneficial terms before drafting content for your website.
4. Ignoring technical SEO
Technical SEO optimises your website's code, structure, and architecture for better search engine crawling and indexing. Some marketers overlook this vital aspect of SEO and miss out on potential organic traffic.
To ensure your website is technically SEO friendly, you need to:
These are some of the most overlooked yet essential technical SEO elements to which you must pay attention. If done correctly, you'll reap the benefits in no time and watch your website climb up the search engine rankings.
Conclusion
SEO is a long-term investment that requires patience and persistence. Take some time to understand the fundamentals and focus on the areas mentioned in this article. Don't let these mistakes derail your efforts to build a successful SEO campaign. Focus on being consistent and purposeful in your approach, and you will eventually achieve the desired results.