Merrivale's Cloe Pulling says the occasional disagreement on-court with sister Carly Peake doesn't detract from the enjoyment she finds playing alongside her sibling.
Before this season the pair last took the court together in 2019, with Peake taking a hiatus from playing in- between.
The sisters have been a key component of the Tigers strong Warrnambool and District league form this year, which has earned them second spot after 12 rounds, six-points shy of undefeated Nirranda at the top.
"I do love playing with her," Pulling said of playing alongside Peake.
"This year I've been swung both ends but I've been playing predominantly goals. I've had a bit of her down in wing-attack with me so you could ask some of the other girls in the team, we've had a few blues and what not.
"If someone does a shitty pass we blame the other one and have a few words on the court but we brush it off. We're very close and I love playing with her on the court."
Pulling is under no illusions as to which of the pair has a greater understanding of the game.
"I'm definitely just a player," she said. "I don't know much about netball, I kind of just get in there, wing it and try my best. Whereas she has a very smart netball brain.
"Working with her is awesome because she knows what she's doing and she has some really good insights and we're lucky to have her back again this year. And obviously Elisha (coach Elisha Sobey) is such an incredible netball brain as well, so to have those two girls leading our team is awesome."
Pulling is anticipating a good contest on Saturday when the Tigers host Nirranda. The two sides faced off in the past two grand finals, with the Blues unbeaten since falling to the Tigers in the 2019 decider.
The Tigers lost by 11 points when the teams met in round four however this time they will be boosted by the return of Sobey. They will however be without rising goal-attack Paiyton Noonan who has Warrnambool Mermaids commitments.
Pulling has seen good signs from the Tigers ahead of the blockbuster match.
"The last couple of weeks we've had some pretty good games," she said.
"All season and as long as I've played at Merrivale, I always feel like we come out a bit slow in the first quarter but we've changed things up a little bit. Hopefully we can keep that momentum going and we can keep going strong with a good first quarter and put us in good stead for the rest of the game."
This year, the Tigers have been forced to be versatile and experiment with different combinations in the absence of key players.
In addition, Pulling said there had been an "electric vibe amongst the team" helping its cause.
"It's not like we're having to rely on one or two girls to get the job done," she said.
"It's a real team effort and everyone's up and about.
"We're all there to have a good time and I think that shows on the court. How you bond on the court really turns to how you play on the court."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.