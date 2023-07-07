The Standard
AFL premiership coach David Parkin, farmer Roland Cameron open up about prostate cancer

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 7 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 2:30pm
Penshurst Angus breeder Roland Cameron, LMB Livestock and Land auctioneer Bernie Grant, David Parkin and Stuart Wilder at the raise the bid for prostate cancer auction at Hawkesdale wind farm. Picture by Lillian Altman
AFL premiership coach and player David Parkin has shared his cancer story at an auction in Warrong to raise money for life-saving equipment at Hamilton hospital.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

