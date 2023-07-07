AFL premiership coach and player David Parkin has shared his cancer story at an auction in Warrong to raise money for life-saving equipment at Hamilton hospital.
About 50 items were up for grabs at the Raise the Bid for Prostate Cancer event at Hawkesdale wind farm on Friday.
Western District Health Service community liaison manager Brigid Kelly said $30,000 was raised through the auction and donations on the day.
The health service also raised $40,000 through an annual appeal, with another $35,000 made at a livestock exchange auction.
The Male Bag Foundation, which raises funds for biopsy machines in regional hospitals, will contribute the remaining cash to reach the $130,000 goal.
Auction items included tickets to the Moulin Rouge show in Melbourne, tool kits, holiday stays in Port Fairy and Dunkeld, AFL jumpers and fuel and car detailing vouchers.
IN OTHER NEWS
Parkin and his mate Penshurst Angus breeder Roland Cameron were diagnosed with the disease 10 years apart.
He said for many people there was no indication they had prostate cancer.
"Unless you're having the tests along the way because you've got history in the family (you won't know), but sadly most people don't know about their history," he said.
Mr Cameron said he was virtually symptom free before being diagnosed in 2019 after noticing a change in his toilet routine.
"I'm here today because I was given the chance through early detection," he said.
"So my message is just have a check and have a conversation with your doctor.
"With earlier detection it's a far better chance of an outcome that doesn't disrupt your life."
Mr Cameron said Parkin had been a big supporter throughout this period of his life.
"David has inspired me from the first time I had contact with him a week before I had my surgery," he said.
"And up until today we are friends and we communicate regularly. I'm proud to call him a friend."
Mr Cameron said the support for the auction was phenomenal.
"It's heartwarming to think we all care so much about each other," he said.
"If we can leave today with more people being aware of just looking after their health for themselves and their families then we've achieved what we've set out to do."
WDHS men's health and urology nurse practitioner Stuart Wilder said the machine would allow testing to be undertaken in Hamilton, so people wouldn't have to travel to Geelong, Ballarat or Warrnambool.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.