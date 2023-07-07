A court case into animal cruelty after the alleged mass killing of koalas at Cape Bridgewater in February 2020 has been adjourned.
Lawyers for James Troeth and Bryant's Forestry and Earth Moving appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday via video-link for a special mention hearing.
Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning prosecutor Susanna Locke requested a two-month adjournment.
"There were originally three accused but one matter was settled at the end of last year," she said.
"There remain two accused in this matter - James Troeth and Bryant's Forestry."
Ms Locke said Bryant's Forestry had requested additional information about the allegations.
She said this had been provided.
"I understand they seek some time to confirm their client's instructions about the course this prosecution will take," she said.
Ms Locke said Bryant's Forestry had requested a month to review the additional information.
She requested a further month to review their response.
Ms Locke said she believed the adjournment was needed because there was more than 100 charges against each party.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie adjourned the matter until September 22.
The two parties were charged by the conservation regulator last year with animal cruelty offences after the alleged mass killing of koalas at a Cape Bridgewater bluegum plantation in February 2020.
Landowner Mr Troeth and Bryant's Forestry and Earth Moving each face 126 charges under the Wildlife Act, including 18 aggravated cruelty charges for causing fatal injuries.
That charge carries a maximum penalty of more than $200,000 for a business and $90,000 or two years' jail for an individual.
Mr Troeth and Bryant's are accused of clearing habitat which wounded and caused unreasonable pain or suffering to dozens of koalas. They are also charged with destroying koalas which are a protected species.
Portland's Hutchinson Rural Contractors was fined $20,000 a single charge of animal cruelty relating to clearing habitat in December 2022.
The charges were laid after a koala population was devastated during the clean-up of a Cape Bridgewater bluegum plantation in February 2020.
It's alleged in late January and early February 2020 koalas were found to be suffering malnutrition and dehydration and without intervention the population would have starved within two months.
When the intervention happened about 70 koalas were found to be dead or had to be euthanized after there were 227 found alive.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
