Old Collegians coach Jemmah Lambevski believes her side has a "really good chance" of overcoming Dennington on Saturday, thanks to its improvement as a team.
Dennington narrowly triumphed by three goals when the sides met in round four of the Warrnambool and District league competition.
"I think last time we played them we certainly didn't put out our best performance," Lambevski said ahead of the round 13 match-up.
"We've certainly been building a lot since that last time so the girls are all really excited and pumped ready to go for tomorrow...
"Looking at different things we've certainly improved in a number of areas from where we were from that last game against them. So I definitely think that we should be in with a really good chance to come out on top tomorrow but in saying that we definitely know we have to go out and earn that win. It should be a really good, hard contest."
Finals qualification is still the aim for the Warriors but the side won't be getting ahead of itself. The Warriors trail fifth-placed Timboon Demons by eight points.
"That latter part of the ladder's certainly pretty tight," Lambevski said.
"We're taking it week-by-week at the moment, we know we made our lives hard for ourselves with a chase down into finals, so a big focus for us at the minute is really taking it quarter-by-quarter, week-by-week."
