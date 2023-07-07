The Standard
Old Collegians aiming to upset Dennington, eyeing finals

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 11:00am
Old Collegians attacker Lily Sanderson reaches for a loose ball. Picture by Anthony Brady
Old Collegians coach Jemmah Lambevski believes her side has a "really good chance" of overcoming Dennington on Saturday, thanks to its improvement as a team.

