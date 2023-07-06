Warrnambool line trains to terminate at Geelong

Due to West Gate Tunnel Project works, Warrnambool line trains will terminate at Geelong from Saturday, July 8 to Sunday, July 23 and from Saturday, July 29 to Sunday, August 13.
The trains are disrupted for part of the journey due to works taking place on the Dynon Road Bridge over the regional rail corridor.
During this time, sections of the track will be closed restricting access to Southern Cross Station.
On weekdays trains will run between Warrnambool and Geelong. Passengers will travel on Geelong line trains between Geelong and Southern Cross stations.
On weekends coaches replace trains between Southern Cross and Geelong.
Trains will run between Geelong and Warrnambool.
It comes after passengers complained the trains were full with passengers during the school holidays.
Some travellers were forced to sit in the aisles of carriages and even in the toilets.
V/Line has advised it will undertake a review of its booking services.
