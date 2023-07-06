The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool line trains will terminate at Geelong for next month

Updated July 7 2023 - 10:07am, first published 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool line trains to terminate at Geelong
Warrnambool line trains to terminate at Geelong

Due to West Gate Tunnel Project works, Warrnambool line trains will terminate at Geelong from Saturday, July 8 to Sunday, July 23 and from Saturday, July 29 to Sunday, August 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.