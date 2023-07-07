The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Warrnambool, South Warrnambool make six changes each for round 12 Hampden clash

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 7 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cooper Hoffmann is one of several inclusions for Warrnambool on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Cooper Hoffmann is one of several inclusions for Warrnambool on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool and South Warrnambool will field vastly different line-ups for its cross-town showdown on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.