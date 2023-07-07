Warrnambool and South Warrnambool will field vastly different line-ups for its cross-town showdown on Saturday.
The Blues and Roosters have made six changes each following the league-wide bye.
The Blues, who suffered a horrid 94-point defeat by Port Fairy in round 11, welcome Jye Turland, Sam Morgan, Cooper Hoffmann, Charlie Moncreiff and Zacc Dwyer back, while they will blood senior debutant Hugh Morgan. Morgan has been in the Blues' under 18.5s best five times from seven appearances in 2023.
Meanwhile, the Roosters, who sit top-of-the-ladder, get an experienced group of players back in midfielder Josh Saunders, defenders Jeremy Mugavin and Paddy Anderson, as well as Will White, Jed Henderson and Corey Gallichan.
Blues senior coach Dan O'Keefe said several factors influenced selection, from conditions expected for Saturday's game, as well as individual form.
"We reflected on the Port Fairy game and understood what we lacked from that," he said. "But also understanding what we feel the forecast is for Saturday's game, it's going to be quite windy and muddy.
"It's a very different 22 than we've had in the past but it's a really exciting one."
O'Keefe said the inclusions would add speed and pressure especially within the Blues' forward line.
"They're all hard, fast, tackle players," he said.
He added it was exciting to see Hugh Morgan get a chance at senior level.
"His form and consistency, the way he trains and trains at senior level as well, the last few weeks, he's been great," he said.
O'Keefe is hopeful tough conditions will play to his side's strengths as he welcomed the challenge of taking on a strengthened South line-up.
"We want to be hard to play against," he said. "The muddier the track at the Friendlies, the better it will be for us.
"And if that's closer to their (South's) best team, we want to understand where we're at against the best in the competition."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
