The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Daniel Bowman-trained Bubble Palace to contest $150,000 three-year-old contest at Caulfield

By Tim Auld
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman says Bubble Palace's performance at Caulfield on Saturday would guide future plans. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman says Bubble Palace's performance at Caulfield on Saturday would guide future plans. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Consistent Warrnambool-trained filly Bubble Palace is ideally placed to run a forward race in a $150,000 three-year-old contest at Caulfield on Saturday, according to trainer Daniel Bowman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.