Consistent Warrnambool-trained filly Bubble Palace is ideally placed to run a forward race in a $150,000 three-year-old contest at Caulfield on Saturday, according to trainer Daniel Bowman.
Bubble Palace, who will be ridden by underrated jockey Harry Coffey, has drawn barrier two in the 1100-metre race.
Bowman said the filly had trained well since her last start fourth-placing at Caulfield.
"I'm really happy with the fitness levels of Bubble Palace," Bowman told The Standard. "She's been a very consistent horse.
"Her three runs in this preparation have been very good. She's drawn a good barrier and I reckon Harry should have her perfectly placed in the run."
Bowman said he had a healthy respect for heavily-backed competition, Flying On A Limb.
"I think she's a handy filly," he said. "She's beaten us at her last two runs and looks hard to beat.
"I'll be guided by Bubble Palace's run on Saturday before working out any future plans for the filly."
Bubble Palace is rated a $10 chance in the early betting markets for the race.
Classy Warrnambool mare Flying Mascot returns for local trainer Tom Dabernig in the group 3 $200,000 John Monash Stakes.
Dabernig has booked champion jockey Damien Oliver for the ride on the five-year-old.
Flying Mascot failed to fire in three runs over the spring which forced Dabernig to give her a good break. The daughter of Tavistock has trialed up well for Saturday's race.
Leading Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith accepted with three runners at Caulfield. Smith saddles up Bold Bourbon, Aspen Colorado and Proconsent.
Smith rated Bold Bourbon a good each way chance despite drawing barrier 14. Dean Yendall has been booked to ride Bold Bourbon.
