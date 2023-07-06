A senior debutant is expected to give Camperdown flexibility at either ends of the ground when it hosts North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday.
Luke Kavenagh will line up for his first senior appearance for the Magpies, a week after representing the Hampden league's under 17 interleague team.
Senior player Hamish Sinnott told The Standard last week he believed Kavenagh was on the cusp of a debut, with the call-up coming just days later.
Coach Neville Swayn said the club was rapt to give Kavenagh his opportunity, after the teen was an emergency for the past six rounds.
"He can play a variety of roles," Swayn said of Kavenagh. "He plays predominately in the ruck at under 18s but he can play up forward, down back. He gives us great flexibility at either end of the ground.
"He's really athletic, he can jump so it's great to have him in the side."
The Magpies, who get defender Shane Morgan and midfielder Cameron Spence back for the clash, are aiming to break a four-game losing streak against the Eagles.
Swayn said it was important his playing group got back to playing to their strengths.
"The bye came at a good time, the boys, as everyone, would tell you they were getting sore and tired," he said. "We're just looking forward, feeling re-freshed and ready to go. Hopefully we can get back to the footy we were playing a month ago."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
