Camperdown name Luke Kavenagh for senior debut against North Warrnambool Eagles

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 8 2023 - 11:47am, first published July 7 2023 - 8:00am
Camperdown's Luke Kavenagh (right) will make his senior Hampden debut a week after playing under 17 interleague. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Camperdown's Luke Kavenagh (right) will make his senior Hampden debut a week after playing under 17 interleague. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A senior debutant is expected to give Camperdown flexibility at either ends of the ground when it hosts North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday.

