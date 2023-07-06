The Standard
Sam Hodgins recalled to South Rovers' football team after long-term injury

By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
July 7 2023 - 9:00am
Sam Hodgins has missed two months with a hamstring injury. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
A footballer who has endured a spate of injuries will bolster South Rovers' back line on Saturday.

