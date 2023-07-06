A footballer who has endured a spate of injuries will bolster South Rovers' back line on Saturday.
Lions coach Kurt Lenehan confirmed Sam Hodgins would make his comeback from a serious hamstring injury against Panmure at Walter Oval.
Lenehan said it was exciting to have the versatile defender available for selection for the round 13 contest.
Hodgins hasn't featured since round five.
"It's massive. He's part of our leadership group and unfortunately he's had a two years of rotten injuries through his groins, hips and now his hamstring," Lenehan said.
"But the one thing is - and everyone knows and everyone sees it - is he 100 per cent commits to his recovery.
"He won't play any reserves games. The way he prepared to get back has rewarded him to come straight back in."
Lenehan said it "meant a lot" to Hodgins who would bolster the Lions' back line.
"He reads the ball well. For a tall bloke he can play on a small or tall player," he said.
"He defends well one-on-one. He's a good size where he's tall enough, he's strong enough but he also plays like a small player at times where he can cover the ground really well.
"He can match up on about anyone really."
Ryan Hehir (illness) will join Hodgins in the back line.
"He's a newer player to our club this year and he's been going really well the last two or three weeks," Lenehan said. "He's one of the quicker blokes in the team. He can really break our lines but also be a good match up for players too."
The Lions will be without Trent Harman (illness) and has omitted Pat Higgins while Panmure will unveil late-season recruit Sam McKinnon who has joined from Hampden league club North Warrnambool Eagles.
