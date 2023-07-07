Legendary football coach David Parkin believes the pressures on current AFL coaches are "heavy to carry" while players' ability to transition to life after football is one of the biggest issues facing the league.
Parkin, a multiple VFL/AFL premiership-winning captain and coach, will attend the Hampden league's South Warrnambool and Warrnambool clash on Saturday, before sitting down for a one-on-one chat with Blues coach Dan O'Keefe at their clubrooms. Speaking to The Standard, Parkin, 80, said the current AFL landscape was a different world to when he coached.
"Justifying why you're not winning... becomes very heavy to carry and very annoying but they seem to handle it," he said. "It is a different world, I'm not sure I'd like to be coaching now. I had players who were passionate and committed to what they did, but they all had other lives. It was much more balanced and they were able to make the transition out afterwards."
He said player's ability to pivot to life after football was a concern, but felt the AFL was acknowledging the importance of protecting the head through stronger penalties.
"There are going to be ups and downs in the argument... but at least the AFL realise they have a problem and part of the problem is in the way the game is played," he said. "I applaud the thinking behind the action."
Parkin believed the current class action against the AFL regarding concussions was more to do with players not being prepared for life after football rather than the effects of concussion.
"I'm the second most concussed player to ever play the game," Parkin claimed. "But I would not go in a legal action against the league. If you have a look at those a part of that group, they are not prepared for life after and they see this as a way of being compensated for the lack of follow up after footy."
Parkin, who maintains connection with all four clubs he either played or coached at, described the football community as "pretty special". One such kindred relationship is with O'Keefe.
"When he was preparing to get his certification for his coaching, I was responsible for mentoring him and a great friendship started," Parkin said. "We've shared a decade or so of footy and him growing into the man and coach and father he is."
Parkin, Carlton's coach in its team of the century, said connections he had made over 35 years as a coach or player were "life-long ones". He remembered the time spent getting Camperdown's Ken Hinkley to Fitzroy, whose country zone was the western districts.
"I spent a heck of a time in the major towns, through to Warrnambool and beyond," he said. "He lived in Camperdown and (said) why would he drive through Geelong to get to Melbourne to play at Fitzroy when his father and uncle played at Geelong.
"I could understand that but I insisted that he come down and the good thing for him, Kenny, was he played eight games on permit at Fitzroy, then fortunately for him, I got the sack and he got a clearance so the rest is history. The funnier side of the story, my son Anthony has been the recruiting manager for new talent at Port Adelaide for the last 10 years, which Ken was his boss."
He had high praise for Cobden's Sam Walsh.
"As a leader and a giver in terms of the broad picture of the club, you couldn't get a better person than Sam Walsh," Parkin said.
Parkin, a prostate cancer survivor, will use the event to speak on the Male Bag Foundation, which raise funds for biopsy machines in regional hospitals.
"We've raised just over $2 million now to ensure rural regional Australian hospitals provide the same initial testing that locals can do at home," he said. "It's one of the better things I've been a part of in my life."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
