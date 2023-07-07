The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Legendary AFL coach David Parkin to speak at Warrnambool Football Netball Club function

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 7 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Parkin (left) in 2007, (inset) Dan O'Keefe, Ken Hinkley and Sam Walsh. Main picture by Getty Images, (inset) file pictures
David Parkin (left) in 2007, (inset) Dan O'Keefe, Ken Hinkley and Sam Walsh. Main picture by Getty Images, (inset) file pictures

Legendary football coach David Parkin believes the pressures on current AFL coaches are "heavy to carry" while players' ability to transition to life after football is one of the biggest issues facing the league.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.