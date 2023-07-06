Port Fairy teenager Sam Connellan's photographs will come to life across his home town as part of a winter festival.
Alongside Nina Fitzgibbon, Rhianna Kelly and Briar Merrett, Sam took part in Our Town Projected which wraps up Port Fairy Winter Weekends.
The festival kicked off in early June with various events across several weekends, including the famous Dachshund Dash.
The young visual artists were mentored by an experienced professional in three-dimensional mapping and design in a month-long program. The projections will be splashed across buildings.
Sam said the group faced some challenges along the way which included mapping the projections.
"Just getting things to be in the right place," the 17-year-old said.
"We've still got the same (physical) location but then changed around the angles and played around with it a bit." The photographer of three years said his imagery in the project showcased his home town.
"They're mainly shots of Port Fairy and landscapes to show what the town looks like," he said.
The program is a collaboration between Moyne Shire Council, the Moyne Youth Arts Collective and the festival.
Mayor Karen Foster said the project not only celebrated the accomplishments of the artists but created an opportunity for the community to witness the work.
The buildings along Bank and Sackville Streets will be lit up daily until July 9 from dusk until 10.30pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
