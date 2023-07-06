A recruit who landed in the Warrnambool and District league prior to the statewide clearance cut-off date will make his debut on Saturday.
Premiership contender Panmure will unveil Sam McKinnon against South Rovers at Walter Oval.
McKinnon arrives at the Bulldogs via Hampden league club North Warrnambool Eagles.
He was cleared prior to the July 1 deadline.
Panmure coach Chris Bant said McKinnon's arrival would be celebrated.
"We've chased him pretty hard for three or four years," he said.
"I felt like every year I've been ringing him and he's always shown a little bit of interest but to finally get him over the line is going to be pretty big for us."
Bant said McKinnon, who is a builder and could miss games with work, could play a variety of roles.
"He'll play onball most of the time but we know he can play half-back, on the wing, half-forward," he said.
Zach Ledin (unavailable) returns while Tyler Murnane (hamstring) and Josh Parsons (ankle) are sidelined.
South Rovers welcome back defenders Sam Hodgins (hamstring) and Ryan Hehir (illness) with Trent Harman (illness) and Pat Higgins (omitted) to make way.
Nirranda welcomes back Danny Craven from injury for its top-of-the-table clash with Merrivale.
Blues coach Nick Couch said Craven was "a good all-round footballer".
"When he needs to defend, he defends well as a midfielder and when he goes forward he knows how to find the goals," he said.
Jeremy Stacey and Jordan Payne also come into the Blues' line up.
Jared Matheson (hamstring), Jack Primmer and Tyler Coates will be sidelined.
Merrivale coach Josh Sobey said veteran Eli Barker (injury) and Hamish Gurry (unavailable) would suit up for the Tigers.
Dennington has brought in five handy inclusions for its winnable clash against Old Collegians. Ben Thornton, Tom Fitzgerald, Joseph Dwyer, Joshua Keen and Tom Noonan return from injury.
Messiah Kennedy (hamstring), Joby Baker (back), Rory Campbell-Gavin (unavailable) and Joseph Heffernan (omitted) will miss.
Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp, who has returned from a holiday in Bali, confirmed forwards Josh Lucas and Jacob Dunne were unavailable to face the Dogs.
Timboon Demons welcome back five players with co-coach Marcus Hickey confirming he'd return from a hamstring injury.
Craig Dower (hamstring), Henry Stansfield (ankle), Tom Marshallsea and Lachlan Rosolin (unavailable) return.
Sam Negrello is expected to miss up to five weeks with a eye socket injury and Jack Gaut (ankle), Ned Deppeler and Ben Bacon (both unavailable) are out of the Dees' side.
The Dees' opponent Allansford will unveil a debutant in teenager Jordan Eldridge.
Cats coach Tim Nowell said Eldridge would play midfield and forward.
"He's got good skills and a good footy IQ," he said.
"We're trying to rotate our under 18s through and he's been playing good footy and an opportunity came up."
Experienced leader Ben Lenehan and Tom Mott return to the senior team while Dylan Chapman (shoulder) and Aiden Gordon (holiday) are out.
Kolora-Noorat has made a raft of changes for its top-five battle against Russells Creek.
Lucas Boyd, Ben Moloney, Ryan O'Connor, Ed Lee, Tom McKenzie, Steve O'Connor and Tom Henderson return.
Ryan O'Connor has been out for an extended period.
"He's probably missed four or five weeks with a hamstring," Power coach Nick Bourke said.
"Just to have another key defender and one of our co-captains, a leader out on the ground - he's as important to us as anyone, the way he sets us up behind the ball."
Joel Moloney and Justin Wallace are out with hamstring injuries and Jeremy Larcombe with a serious knee injury.
Tyler Beasley, George Beasley, Ted Kenna and Jack Carlin were omitted from the Power side.
Blair Hewett and Dylan Burns return for Creek with Caleb Templeton (soreness) and Bill Melican (omitted) out of the side.
ALLANSFORD V TIMBOON DEMONS
Allansford
B: B.Lee, T.Membrey, J.Kirkwood
HB: B.Edge, B.Hunger, B.Lenehan
C: R.Swan, B.Williams, K.Jans
HF: C.McLean, C.Day, W.Parry
F: M.Gristede, F.Gleeson, R.Hare
R: B.Coutts, Z.Jamieson, Z.Mungean
Int: K.Gristede, L.Read, T.Mott
Timboon Demons
B: I.Arundell, L.Smith, C.Trotter
HB: E.Gaut, S.Newey, L.Alsop
C: A.Hunt, C.Dower, B.Matthews
HF: S.Harkness, K.Delaney, T.Thorburn
F: T.Hunt, N.Deppeler, J.Gaut
R: M.Wallace, M.Hickey, B.Newey
Int: A.Jilich, B.Bacon, O.Stansfield, B.Harding
MERRIVALE V NIRRANDA
Merrivale
B: E.Barker, W.Lenehan, S.Doukas
HB: J.Gleeson, O.Doukas, S.Barnes
C: T.Stephens, A.Campbell, C.Rix
HF: J.Brooks, J.Porter, M.Hausler
F: H.Gurry, D.Weir, J.Wilson
R: S.Gleeson, T.Porter, M.Sandow
Int: Z.Neave, N.Krepp, B.Bell, H.Owen
Nirranda
B: B.Poole, L.Weel, C.Wagstaff
HB: J.Irving, B.Harkness, I.Stephens
C: R.Nutting, D.Willsher, L.Irving
HF: J.Couch, B.Kew, J.Lee
F: B.McCann, J.Stacey, D.Craven
R: J.Walsh, J.Willsher, J.Paulin
Int: J.Payne, M.Primmer, H.Giblin
RUSSELLS CREEK V KOLORA-NOORAT
Russells Creek
B: L.Mackley, D.Burns, N.Onthaisong
HB: J.Edwards, T.Wason, Z.Welsford
C: P.Brady, M.Noonan, P.Chatfield
HF: T.Boyle, T.Smith, S.Brady
F: B.Hewett, D.Herbertson, G.McLeod
R: L.McLeod, T.Lovett, D.Morris
Int: S.Grinter, J.Chatfield, L.Droste, J.Loader
Kolora-Noorat
B: J.Brooks, R.O'Connor, S.O'Connor
HB: T.McKenzie, N.Marshall, J.Evans
C: E.Lee, B.Moloney, J.Dillon
HF: D.Barbary, N.Bourke, D.Vick
F: L.Boyd, P.Baker, C.Kavanagh
R: S.Uwland, F.Beasley, M.Wyss
Int: J.Carlin, O.Curran, T.Henderson
SOUTH ROVERS V PANMURE
South Rovers
B: C.Britten, T.Bishop, B.Oates
HB: B.Bushell, J.Fedley, S. Hodgins
C: S.Wilde, K.Lenehan, M.Edwards
HF: T.Harman, B.Fedley, J.Harvey
F: J.Higgins, T.Ryan, J.Bell
R: S.Williams, J.Dalton, A.White
Int: B.Turland, J.Morton, D.Dews
Panmure
B: D.Meade, H.Turnham, M.Colbert
HB: Z.Ledin, T.Gardiner, J.Norton
C: Z.Reeves, T.Wright, D.Moloney
HF: B.Bant, L.Lyons, C.Bant
F: J.Taylor, L.McLeod, J.Moloney
R: B.Purcell, L.Kew, J.Dalton
Int: D.Bourke, N.Keane, S.Mahony, S.McKinnon
DENNINGTON V OLD COLLEGIANS
Dennington
B: T.Noonan, J.Dwyer, L.Pearson
HB: L.Campbell-Gavin, J.Keen, J.Turner
C: D.Paton, T.Lee, J.Hamilton
HF: T.Fitzgerald, B.Thornton, L.McKane
F: M.Farmer, J.Garner, T.Noonan
R: N.Alexandrou, T.Duynhoven, B.Baker
Int: B.Barton, J.Woodall, E.Dowd, D.Threlfall
Old Collegians
B: D.Gleeson, H.White, B.Brooks
HB: N.Wallace, N.Forth, J.Cust
C: J.Cleaver, T.Lewis, J.Creed
HF: J.Dunne, I.Williams, J.Brooks
F: C.Barby, J.Bateman, J.O'Flynn
R: S.Walker, H.Hall, F.Williamson-Loft
Int: J.Zippel, P.Lawler, C.Duro, J.Wallace
