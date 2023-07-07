Western Region open coach Meagan Forth wants to encourage a "new generation" of representative player to put their hand up for Netball Victoria's state titles this year.
Forth, who previously coached the Western Region's 17 and under team, said it was a priority of hers to see an open team entered in the October 8 tournament after player unavailability saw the region go unrepresented in 2022.
"I'm really passionate to try and get that happening and giving open a bit of a crack," she said. "The thing I'm hoping to achieve is to gain that interest again because it's sort of fallen to wayside. I really want it to be people's goal and aspiration to put their hand up for their community and represent our area."
Forth, who currently plays while coaching 17 and unders at Cobden, said her goal was to get a "new wave" of young talent coming through representative ranks.
"I think we're in a bit of an interim where all the netballers who used to play representative are a bit older or have families and other commitments," she said. "So really trying to gain that interest so we get that new and young generation coming through so we continue to represent, that's the main focus."
She said the state titles were an "unique" opportunity to meld a team together from both Hampden and Warrnambool and District league ranks, and encouraged players who hadn't tested themselves at a representative level to try out.
"We have such a high standard of netball here in the south-west," she said. "I think representing our region really should be one of the priority of our leagues. The growth you can have in really a short time, especially in a tournament style is huge. And you can bring that back to your club netball."
Open try-outs will be held at The Arc on Sunday, July 2 from 2pm.
Meanwhile, mother and daughter Sara Quinn and Chelsea Quinn will lead the Western Regions' 17 and under team for 2023, while Kim Jamieson will mentor the 15 and unders. Melissa Douglas, Mila Douglas and Marg Morgan will join forces to lead the all abilities team.
Morgan said it was pleasing to assemble a group of coaches with a high calibre level of experience.
Sara Quinn, South West Academy of Sport's netball academy coach and Netball Victoria talent identification scout, is a long-time junior coach, while daughter Chelsea has playing experience as a Western Region junior player and currently play VNL in Melbourne, while assistant coaching at Warrnambool and District and Hampden league's association championship teams in recent years.
Jamieson, another former A grade coach, it will be her first time coaching a western region's team but has vast experience as a zone academy coach and talent identification scout for Netball Victoria.
First juniors selections for 15 and under and 17 and under players start at The Arc on Sunday, July 9 from 10am. Second selection is Sunday, July 16 from 10am. Players must attend to be selected.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.