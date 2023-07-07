The Standard
Western Region appoint coaches - including Meagan Forth - for 2023 Netball Victoria state titles tilt

Meg Saultry
Updated July 7 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 4:00pm
Meagan Forth will coach Western Region's open representative team in 2023. File picture
Western Region open coach Meagan Forth wants to encourage a "new generation" of representative player to put their hand up for Netball Victoria's state titles this year.

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

