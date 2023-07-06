Koroit's Jayden Whitehead will make his return from a foot injury against Port Fairy on Saturday.
The fourth-placed Saints have made two changes for their crunch clash against the sixth-placed Seagulls, with Taylor McKenry also returning.
Whitehead, who can play a variety of roles, broke a bone in his foot against Warrnambool in May, while McKenry missed round 11 through unavailability. Tom Hines and Kyle Moloney come out of the side.
"He's been training pretty strongly, he got through Tuesday alright," Saints' coach Chris McLaren said of Whitehead. "When you have a looming bye, you tend to defer to the following week after the bye, he could have quite easily played the week before."
Meanwhile, North Warrnambool Eagles have made at least one change for its away game against Camperdown, with teenager Seb Shiells in for the injured Nathan Vardy.
Dowie said Shiells, who was last seen at senior level in round seven, had been doing a "mini pre-season in the last six weeks" following a delayed start to the year due to commencing university studies.
He will play through the midfield - a role he won last year's under 18.5 league and fairest medal playing - with Angus Noske and Jarvis Bermingham to combine ruck duties in absence of Vardy.
"His form's been good in the 12pm game, he deserves his opportunity," Dowie said.
Dowie, who will hand coaching reins to Vardy at the end of the season, said his team was as confident going into Camperdown as any game this season.
"If we play well we might win, if we don't, we won't," he said. "But we feel like we're playing pretty good footy at the moment."
He said the final stretch of games would test his side, including games against Koroit and South Warrnambool, as well as road games at Cobden and Port Fairy.
Meanwhile, Camperdown has named teenager Luke Kavenagh for his senior debut, while Cam Spence and Shane Morgan return to the senior side.
Warrnambool will also unveil a debutant against South Warrnambool, with Hugh Morgan one of several changes for the Blues.
Morgan has been in the Blues' under 18.5s best five times from seven appearances this season.
He is joined in the seniors by Sam Morgan, Cooper Hoffmann, Charlie Moncreiff and Zacc Dwyer, with Reggie Mast named for the GWV Rebels on Sunday, Tim O'Keefe, James Chittick, Sam Carter and Finn Radley all omitted. Lochie Worden will also miss.
Meanwhile, the Rooster have made a host of changes ahead of the clash, with six inclusions.
Will White, Josh Saunders, Jed Henderson, Jeremy Mugavin, Paddy Anderson and Corey Gallichan all return for the ladder leaders.
Cobden will go in unchanged against top-two side Terang Mortlake, as it aims to hold its spot in the top five.
Co-coach Dan Casey said he would back in his players to get the job done, after losing to the Bloods by 13 points in round three.
"We need to be better and I think we've been doing that a fair bit," he said. "Conditions aren't going to suit both sides I think, it's just going to be a bit of a slog."
He said it was important to win against the sides above if the club is to play finals in 2023.
"It's the position we've put ourselves in, losing a couple close ones and drawing doesn't help," he said. "So we have to beat Terang Mortlake, Camperdown and North (Warrnambool Eagles) in the next few weeks."
Hamilton Kangaroos v Portland
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: B. Marti, W. Povey, M. McMeel
HB: J. Jennings, C. Pither, T. Morris
C: A. Kissel, B. Hicks, E. Knight
HF: J. Hickey, D. Russell, R. Sigley
F: L. Uebergang, J. Pike, H. Cook
R: N. Herrmann, D. White, C. Whyte
Int: L. Urquhart, B. Thomas, B. Baker, M. Matuschka
Portland
B: J. Wilson, K. Edwards, H. Kerr
HB: D. Bell, P. Procter, H. Reynolds
C: T. Jennings, L. Leonard
HF: T. Burns, J. Dunlop, S. Hampshire
F: B. Schwarz, W.Hunter, M. England
R: B. Malcolm, D. Denboer, C. Peters
Int: M. Zeunert, S. Peck, L. Goldby
Koroit v Port Fairy
Koroit
B: T. Martin, T. Baulch, F. Robb
HB: W. Petersen, D. Mooney, D. McCutcheon
C: M. Petersen, J. Gow, J. Lloyd
HF: J. Block, A. Pulling, P. O'Sullivan
F: W. Couch, J. Neave, M. Bradley
R: C. Nagorcka, J. McCosh, L. Hoy
Int: T. Byrne, J. Whitehead, T. McKenry
Port Fairy
B: A. Mcmeel, I. Martin, G. Macdonald
HB: J. Hopper, C. Harwood, M. Sully
C: K. Mercovich, S. Lucardie, M. Ryan
HF: G. Swarbrick, M. Staude, O. Pollock
F: W. Goudie, J. Forrest, J. Rowan
R: T. Macilwain, L. Gunning, T. Opperman
Int: Z. McKenna, J. Bartlett, S. Robinson, O. Myers
Camperdown v North Warrnambool Eagles
Camperdown
B: A. Gordon, B. Richardson, A. McBean
HB: L. O'Neil, B. Draffin, R. Arnold
C: H. Sumner, C. Lucas, J. Dundon
HF: S. Bradshaw, D. Absalom, J. O'Neil
F: J. Place, H. Sinnott, S. Gordon
R: T. Kent, W. Rowbottom, Z. Sinnott
Int: J. Lafferty, N. Jones, J. Baird, M. Sinnott
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: R. Scoble, L. Kenna, F. Timms
HB: B. Jenkinson, J. Lewis, J. Johnstone
C: D. Bermingham, M. Wines, C. Grundy
HF: F. Jones, T. Batten, J. Grundy
F: J. O'Brien, N. Rodda, J. Greene
R: J. Bermingham, Z. Timms, J. Bermingham
Int: Z. Everall, S. Shiells, A. Noske, H. Keast
Terang Mortlake v Cobden
Terang Mortlake
B: N. Roberts, G. Bourke, J. Harris
HB: J. Arundell, S. Mclean, L. Taylor
C: I. Kenna, R. Buck, D. Kenna
HF: T. Justin, J. Lehmann, S. Crawley
F: B. Reid, W. Kain, H. Roberts
R: M. Arundell, R. Hutchins, H. Porter
Int: L. McConnell, M. Baxter, T. Harris
Cobden
B: Z. Green, N. Mounsey, C. Koroneos
HB: S. Thow, J. Fowler, J. Hutt
C: P. Smith, L. Loubey, T. Roberts
HF: J. Hammond, A. Rosolin, B. Berry
F: M. Reed, M. Koroneos, B. Mahoney
R: M. Marriott, P. Pekin, G. Rooke
Int: L. Smith, H. Robertson, L. Robertson, T. Anderson
South Warrnambool v Warrnambool
South Warrnambool
B: S. Thompson, J. Maher, X. Farley
HB: H. Lee, T. Williamson, I. Thomas
C: J. Mugavin, J. Henderson, M. McCluggage
HF: N. Thompson, S. Kelly, S. Beks
F: R. Henderson, P. Anderson, J. Dye
R: C. Gallichan, O. Bridgewater, M. Irving
Int: W. White, P. Doukas, B. Beks, J. Saunders
Warrnambool
B: O. Opperman, L. Bidmade, M. Holt
HB: N. Hooker, S. Cowling, S. Morgan
C: R. Warfe, D. Graham, W. Lord
HF: J. Turland, H. Ryan, J. Turland
F: J. Wells, J. Bell, Z. Dwyer
R: M. Bidmade, R. Jansen van beek, D. McCorkell
Int: C. Moncrieff, C. Hoffmann, E. Boyd, H. Morgan
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
