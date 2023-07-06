Warrnambool footballer Reggie Mast has been called up for Greater Western Victoria Rebels duties following his best-on-ground performance for Hampden's interleague side on Saturday.
Mast, who was also Warrnambool's best in its senior loss to Port Fairy on June 24, will play his fifth Rebels game - and first since round nine - against the Murray Bushrangers on Sunday.
North Warrnambool Eagles' Harry Keast and Cobden's Flynn Penry also return to the side, which features South Warrnambool's Wil Rantall, Koroit's Connor Byrne and Mitch Lloyd and Cobden's Rhys Unwin.
Roosters pair George Stevens and Luamon Lual will miss due to Vic Country commitments.
"With the boys playing Vic Country it gives other boys a wonderful opportunity to play Coates Talent League this weekend," Rebels Talent Lead Brooke Brown said. "There have been a number of boys working hard back at their community clubs in the hope of an opportunity and this weekend a number of boys will get that."
It will be a double-header for GWV Rebels' boys and girls teams at Craigieburn's Highgate Recreation Reserve, with South Warrnambool's Olivia Wolter earning a call-up for the latter.
The 16-year-old lines up for her third Rebels game this season, and is joined in the side by fellow Rooster Maggie Johnstone, Warrnambool's Alysha Ralston and Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch.
Brown praised the girls' squad, who lost to Dandenong Stingrays by 48-points a fortnight ago, for their appetite to learn.
"One thing about our girls is they don't lose spirit," she said. "They thrive on honest feedback and just want to get better both on an individual level but also as a team.
"We have looked at the vision from our last game, trained well and hopefully we are able to take those new skills into the game against the Bushrangers."
GWV Rebels' girls game starts at 11am with the boys to follow at 1pm.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.