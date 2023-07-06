The Standard
Reggie Mast, Olivia Wolter among call-ups for GWV Rebels' round 13 game against Murray Bushrangers

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 6 2023 - 9:30pm, first published 7:00pm
Reggie Mast was best on ground for Hampden league's team in its interleague win on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Warrnambool footballer Reggie Mast has been called up for Greater Western Victoria Rebels duties following his best-on-ground performance for Hampden's interleague side on Saturday.

