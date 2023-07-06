A new takeaway business has opened in Koroit, hoping to fill a gap and provide a service to the town's early morning and dinner market.
The Koroit Eatery opened in High Street on Saturday in the former Morning Noonan Night premises.
Owners Aaron Watson and Ellouisa Miller renovated the property over eight weeks. It was replumbed, rewired, painted, tiled and its timber floors polished to retain the old shop's character.
Ms Miller said the Koroit Eatery offered quick and freshly-made food, ready to grab-and-go for passing motorists and factory workers.
There is a salad bar, sandwich bar, gluten free food and cake options. "Everything's fresh," she said. "Our schnitzels, veggie and beef patties are freshly made. There's nothing store bought or frozen."
Ms Miller said they were looking forward to servicing the town and beyond and offering early morning and late night options, which were previously limited.
