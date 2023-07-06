The Standard
Koroit Eatery opens in former Morning Noonan Night premises

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated July 6 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
Koroit Eatery owners Aaron Watson and Ellouisa Miller at their new takeaway shop which opened on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
A new takeaway business has opened in Koroit, hoping to fill a gap and provide a service to the town's early morning and dinner market.

