City's return to council wards just 'made sense'

A return to subdivided wards across Warrnambool for the next city council election would lead to a better result, a former mayor says.
The municipality will be divided into seven wards for the 2024 election, but where the boundaries will be is still to be decided with three options on the table.
Glenys Phillpot said she was part of the council that made the move from wards to an unsubdivided municipality which came into affect in 2004.
"At the time I thought it was right but since then I have certainly changed my mind and I think it's a good idea to go back to wards," she said.
"To some degree, unsubdivided has allowed a number of people to stand - perhaps some of whom didn't ever intend to be a councillor but were part of a group who organised their vote," she said.
"It's a better and more direct response for the voters if it's a subdivided system with wards. You have fewer people stand in each area.
"I think you probably get a better result."
Former Warrnambool City Council town clerk Vern Robson said the return to wards "made sense".
Mr Robson said it would mean all sections of the municipality would have better representation at the council table, including places like Allansford and Woodford.
Mr Robson said candidates could stand for whatever ward they liked, even if they didn't live in it.
He said with 23 candidates putting their hand up at the 2020 election, it meant it was days before a final result was tallied.
The move back to wards would mean the final result would be known a lot sooner. "It's fairer to all candidates having a ward system," he said.
He said he would have loved to see the council expanded to nine councillors but expected that would happen once the city's population passed 40,000.
The public can have their say on the proposed ward boundaries, and the council will meet on July 24 to vote on its preferred option.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.