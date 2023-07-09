Warrnambool mum launches online petition for indoor play centre

A Warrnambool mother has started an online petition to bring an indoor play centre to the city.
Emily Terrill, who has lived in Warrnambool for eight years, said it was disappointing there was nowhere parents could take their children during the cold, wet winter months.
"There's nowhere for parents to take their children out of the elements," she said.
Miss Terrill, who's son Bentley McCullagh is 11-months-old, said when she lived in Geelong there were more than a handful of indoor play centres.
She said they were a great place to take children and for parents to catch up with friends.
Miss Terrill's online petition had been signed by nearly 600 people.
"It's been really popular, which shows it's exactly what we need," Miss Terrill said.
Miss Terrill said after starting the petition, she had been contacted by the owners of an indoor play centre in another part of the state.
She said they were considering opening a centre in Warrnambool.
Miss Terrill urged people to sign the petition to show there was demand for an indoor play facility.
She said Lake Pertobe was a great community asset, but it was not an option for parents during the cool winter months.
"If parents wish to take their children to an indoor play space in Warrnambool, their only hope is the Warrnambool library," Miss Terrill said.
"This space is for reading - it isn't a place for active play, motor development and interaction.
"We are so fortunate to have this space but it's getting utilised by so many parents as a 'play space' because we have nothing else."
Ms Terrill said the city had a lack of childcare, which made it even more important for parents and children to have a play centre.
"Wait lists are up to two years to get your child into care, which means more children are staying at home," she said.
"We desperately need this indoor space more than ever right now.
"There needs to be a space that allows for interaction not only between children but parents as well."
We desperately need an indoor space.- Emily Terrill
