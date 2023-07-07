The Standard
Warrnambool Standard letters to the editor: Opinion | July 8, 2013

Updated July 10 2023 - 1:22pm, first published July 8 2023 - 7:00am
V/Line train at Warrnambool Station. File picture
Last Sunday, we travelled on the 1pm train from Southern Cross to Warrnambool. When we arrived at Southern Cross there must have been 400-plus people waiting to board the four-carriage train.

