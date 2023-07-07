Last Sunday, we travelled on the 1pm train from Southern Cross to Warrnambool. When we arrived at Southern Cross there must have been 400-plus people waiting to board the four-carriage train.
When the carriage doors opened there was a mad scramble to grab any seat. No one cared about tickets, seating, priority seating or allocated seats - it was everyone for themselves.
I would guess that more than 100 people were left standing in the carriages and since most were travelling to Warrnambool, many stood all the way. I was squeezed into the area between two carriages, along with 20-30 others, including two people who had to stand in the toilet as there was nowhere else.
How does something like this happen? Did the train need to be longer by a few carriages? Were there freeloaders travelling without a ticket? Is it because rail tickets are so cheap that everyone wants to travel by train now? Did they sell too many tickets? (We spoke to one lady who bought her ticket 10 minutes before departure).
The few staff tried their best but couldn't get through the log-jam of people to check tickets.
Phil Carter, Warrnambool
The front page of Tuesday's paper about The Voice had a headline "Historic vote at risk in regional Australia". At risk? At risk of what? At risk of the people getting what they vote for? The Standard clearly has picked its side of this discussion. Remember when journalists simply reported the facts and, I dare say, the truth? From there the reader (ie the electorate) made its own mind up.
Further, the Australian Journalist Code of Ethics states that journalists must "Commit themselves to honesty, fairness, independence, they must not give distorting emphasis and must have a respect for truth."
Indeed the No vote has a depth of reasoning and a very strong case as laid out by the Indigenous leaders. It's very sad to see The Standard has abrogated its responsibilities and duties and simply joined the chorus of would-be influencers.
Peter Rast, Warrnambool
It is likely our federal and state representatives - Dan Tehan and Roma Britnell - will promote a Voice referendum 'no' vote. They should explain what problem they have with our Indigenous Australians having just an advisory Voice to Parliament with an opportunity to close the gap in areas such as health and life expectancy where all else has failed since 1788.
Not asking a lot, but for some, apparently so. It is most disappointing and demonstrates a hard-hearted and divisive approach that will only maintain the failed status quo.
Tony Delaney, Warrnambool
To explain to people who say they don't know enough: You go to a meeting, everyone has a say on some issue, you vote. It may not go your way, but you had your say.
That's The Voice - Aboriginal people will be able to have a say. It may not always go their way but they have been listened to. It only applies to matters relevant to them. So simple.
Dorothy Grauer, Warrnambool
Confused there is excitement when a whale was spotted in the harbour at the Breakwater; but at the seismic meeting in Port Fairy only the faithful showed up to protect the whales and their environment against seismic blasting.
We were again told how we were short on gas to run our homes in Victoria, yet the federal government is running a campaign to have us switch to electricity from gas. We are also told by 2025 the oil industry will be past primetime for the sale of oil and gas, as renewables cut into their market share.
So as Australia has 74 per cent of the gas we produce exported confusion! In 2021 fossil fuel contributes to 71 per cent of the total electricity generated; this included coal 51 per cent, gas 18 per cent and oil 2 per cent.
So with sustainable energy supposedly filling this gap do we need to look for more gas? Can we leave the whales in peace please? Or has Google got their figures wrong and the Victoria government gas mates are the ones to trust?
Robert Rowley, Illowa
Federal Liberal member for Wannon, Dan Tehan, must have a wry smile on his face. Back in 2015, former PM and Liberal Party leader Tony Abbott dismissed wind farms as ugly, noisy and visually awful. Despite that, Tehan went on TV arguing jobs before politics, supporting the benefits of the Renewable Energy Target.
So, the recent announcement of the substantial wind farms offshore from Warrnambool and Portland promising thousands of jobs and gigawatts of clean power must be music to his ears (Offshore wind on scale not seen before, MP says, The Standard, June 29).
Tehan is right to emphasise the principle of shared benefits and Wannon residents would do well to bone up on the Clean Energy Councils Guide to Benefit Sharing.
From the whales perspective, work should only be undertaken between November and April when they are not around. And regarding seabirds, turbines should be fitted with the new artificial intelligence that calculates flight paths and shuts down the necessary wind turbines to avoid collisions.
If we do it right, energy will be cleaner and cheaper, local communities will benefit, and the planet will begin to cool.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
