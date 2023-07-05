Staff at Allansford's Saputo factory put the tools down on Thursday morning, July 6, frustrated with ongoing negotiations surrounding their wages.
Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union state organiser Tony Hynds told The Standard negotiations with the company's human resources had been ongoing for "well over 12 months".
"It went on and on," he said.
Mr Hynds said one of the main sticking points was wage increases for staff.
"The company are at 13 to 14 per cent in wages but we're saying we want 16 per cent," he said.
Mr Hynds said when staff changes were made in Saputo's human resources department in May last year, he said the negotiations had to "basically start again" with the replacement.
He said one of the issues being discussed was about employing more apprentices.
Mr Hynds said staff were also asking for the leave process for its male workforce, the majority of them being shift workers, to be streamlined and for wording in their agreements to be changed.
"We had an agreement but when we started negotiations we had to do it again," Mr Hynds said.
"We had some agreed terms then it was delayed."
Mr Hynds also alleged the maintenance staff across Saputo were the lowest paid across the company.
The strike will continue on Friday, July 7.
Saputo has been contacted for comment.
MORE TO COME.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.