UPDATE, JULY 20:
Maintenance workers at Allansford's Saputo factory have ended their industrial action over wage increases after more than a fortnight.
Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union state organiser Tony Hynds said the workers had reached an agreement with Saputo.
"We're just waiting to get that back from the company to finalise that - then the agreement will be voted on (by the workers)," Mr Hynds said.
"It's a satisfactory outcome in wages for the industry standard."
Mr Hynds said he couldn't yet divulge the details of the agreement.
He said all workers would return to work on Friday, July 21, whether they were rostered on or not.
"They're all going to walk in as a group with with AMWU flags," Mr Hynds said.
"One of the big things is that people need to refocus to do their job, they have a very dangerous job.
"Those who are rostered on will keep working and the others will return when their rosters are topped up again."
Coming to an agreement with the global company.
The workers were being offered a 13 to 14 per cent wage increase over four years, but were asking for 16 per cent.
The 21 workers began their strike on July 6, supported by the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union and the United Workers' Union members.
UPDATE, July 11:
Maintenance workers at Allansford's Saputo factory have escalated their campaign over wages after they say there has been no movement in negotiations with the global company.
Workers downed their tools on Thursday, July 6, as they upped their campaign for a new 16 per cent pay rise over four years.
Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union state organiser Tony Hynds said Saputo had reached out to the union but it was "not talking to us at the moment".
"So we've sort of still got our protected action happening," he said.
"The guys have put their swags out and will go overnight tonight."
Saputo has been contacted for comment.
UPDATE: July 6, 4.45pm:
Maintenance workers at Allansford's Saputo factory downed tools on Thursday morning as they upped their campaign for a new 16 per cent pay rise over four years.
Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union state organiser Tony Hynds told The Standard negotiations with the company had been going for "well over 12 months".
"We've modified our claims many times trying to get some sort of outcome everyone can live with," he said.
Mr Hynds said the four-and-half-hour strike began on Thursday morning with plans to do it again on Friday.
Saputo said it expected the industrial action would not impact operations.
The company said it was bargaining with 20 maintenance workers and was keen to reach an agreement.
Mr Hynds said the wage rise was the main sticking point.
"The company are at 13 to 14 per cent in wages (across four years) but we're saying we want 16 per cent," he said.
Mr Hynds said the union declined a 0.5 per cent increase offered on Wednesday.
He said negotiations had been drawn out because of staff changes in Saputo's human resources department.
Mr Hynds said the male full-time shift workforce also wanted the leave process streamlined.
He said maintenance staff would be asked to fill staff shortages then their leave requests would be declined.
"We had an agreement but when we started negotiations we had to do it again," Mr Hynds said.
"We had some agreed terms then it was delayed."
The union also called for more apprentices to be employed.
United Workers' Union members joined the strike.
A Saputo spokesperson said it was working on negotiations with the union.
"We are committed to continuing negotiations in good faith to reach an agreement for Saputo Dairy Australia's valued maintenance workers at our Allansford manufacturing site," the spokesperson said.
UPDATE: noon
A Saputo spokesperson told The Standard it was bargaining with 20 maintenance employees at the Allansford factory to reach an agreement.
UPDATE: 11.30am:
A Saputo spokesperson told The Standard it was working on negotiations with the union as staff striked at its Allansford factory.
"We are committed to continuing negotiations in good faith to reach an agreement for Saputo Dairy Australia's valued maintenance workers at our Allansford manufacturing site," the spokesman said.
"We have contingency plans in place and do not expect the industrial action to impact our operations."
EARLIER:
Staff at Allansford's Saputo factory put the tools down on Thursday morning, July 6, frustrated with ongoing negotiations surrounding their wages.
Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union state organiser Tony Hynds told The Standard negotiations with the company's human resources had been ongoing for "well over 12 months".
"It went on and on," he said.
Mr Hynds said one of the main sticking points was wage increases for staff.
"The company are at 13 to 14 per cent in wages but we're saying we want 16 per cent," he said.
Mr Hynds said when staff changes were made in Saputo's human resources department in May last year, he said the negotiations had to "basically start again" with the replacement.
He said one of the issues being discussed was about employing more apprentices.
Mr Hynds said staff were also asking for the leave process for its male workforce, the majority of them being shift workers, to be streamlined and for wording in their agreements to be changed.
"We had an agreement but when we started negotiations we had to do it again," Mr Hynds said.
"We had some agreed terms then it was delayed."
Mr Hynds also alleged the maintenance staff across Saputo were the lowest paid across the company.
The strike will continue on Friday, July 7.
Saputo has been contacted for comment.
MORE TO COME.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.