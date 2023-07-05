The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Updated

Allansford's Saputo workers strike over wages, shift work, leave rights

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 11 2023 - 9:33pm, first published July 6 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff at Allansford's Saputo factory are striking on Thursday, July 6 and Friday, July 7. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Staff at Allansford's Saputo factory are striking on Thursday, July 6 and Friday, July 7. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

UPDATE, July 11:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.