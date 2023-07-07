Functionality, comfort and style | House of the Week

A welcoming coastal ambience greets you upon entry of this impressive and elevated contemporary residence.
Spacious and bathed in natural light, the home meets the criteria required for comfortable family living.
Recent extensions, renovations and a generous floor plan have been carefully considered to provide functionality and contemporary style.
Impeccably presented, the home showcases multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces providing a perfect balance for multi-generational families.
Lockett Real Estate sales agent Paula Dwyer says the vendors have diligently and successfully undertaken a total renovation and extension to transform the original 1960's home.
"I love the culmination of bright airy interiors, coastal ambience, stunning timber flooring, spacious rooms, and the private back garden," Paula says.
"Being in the highly desirable central location is a very attractive aspect, with everything the town has to offer within easy walking distance."
Intelligent zoning provides a wing that accommodates three bedrooms. Two generous robed bedrooms utilise the central family bathroom with freestanding bath, walk-in shower, vanity and separate WC.
The spacious master suite overlooking the rear garden features a custom walk-in robe, elegant ensuite with walk-in shower, freestanding bath, WC and double vanity.
Generously proportioned, the heart of the home incorporates a captivating kitchen, open plan dining, trendy meals booth and family room.
Adjoining this area is a second lounge with a wall of shelving and an integrated ambient gas log fire. The kitchen offers quality appliances, stone benchtops, an abundance of cupboards and drawers, island bench and walk-in butler's pantry for further storage and food preparation options.
Stacker doors from this area open to a private alfresco deck providing a wonderful space for year-round entertaining.
Paula says the multiple indoor and outdoor living and entertaining spaces makes the property suitable for families, while the large shed makes the property perfect for retirees who want space to store a caravan or boat, and also for a tradesperson who could use the shed to work from home.
Additional attributes include hydronic heating throughout, double glazed windows, electric blinds in the living room, timber flooring, ceiling fans, front balcony, gas HWS and freshwater tank.
