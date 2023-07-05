With just three months to go until she has to return to work, new mum Emily Fairbairn-Calvert fears she won't be able to because she can't secure childcare.
Ms Fairbairn-Calvert said she had been quite invested in trying to get more daycare available in her local area near Skipton.
She was one of a group of mums from the town who travelled to Warrnambool this week to attend a forum held by Wannon MP Dan Tehan about the childcare crisis impacting the region.
"We're on the wait list at Skipton and Western Plains at Lismore and Derrinallum," she said.
"Even if I do get into Skipton I can only get two days a week of care."
And even then that would only be a Monday and Friday between 9am to 3.30pm
"It's really not enough for me. I have a corporate job. I work for a health service," she said.
"By the time I drop off and have to go and pick up I will have done barely any work at all. It's just untenable."
She works for a health service based in Ballarat but was lucky enough to be able to work from home.
While some have suggested she travel to Ballarat to find care, she said that would mean two hours in the car each day for her seven-month-old son.
"Why would I travel into Ballarat each day when I can work from home?" she said.
"As much as I can work from home, I can't work from home and provide care for my child at the same time."
She said her husband was a farmer and it was not safe to send her young son to work with him.
"It's really tough. Unfortunately we're not the only ones in this position but that doesn't make me feel better about it either because everyone is in the same boat," she said.
Ms Fairbairn-Calvert said she was meant to return to work in the first week of October which meant she had until early September to secure care and notify her workplace of her plans.
"At this stage it's looking like I won't be able to go back purely because they can't promise me any day care either at Skipton or Western Plains," she said.
"It's been really disheartening actually.
"You think it's this really positive exciting time in your life and then you go 'how am I supposed to juggle all of this?'
And while she wouldn't change it, it has left her wondering if she had known 10 years ago when she was going through uni, maybe would she have chosen something different where she could have looked after a child more easily while working.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
