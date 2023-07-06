The Standard
Wangoom hall to get $15,000 cycling rest stop as grant fund dumped

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated July 6 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 11:00am
Wannon MP Dan Tehan announced $15,000 for a drink fountain and bike repair stop at the Wangoom Hall. Picture supplied
Wannon MP Dan Tehan announced $15,000 for a drink fountain and bike repair stop at the Wangoom Hall. Picture supplied

Cyclists will have a place to rest and fix their bikes thanks to a $15,000 cash injection from a grants program that has now been dumped by the new federal government.

