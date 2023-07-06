Cyclists will have a place to rest and fix their bikes thanks to a $15,000 cash injection from a grants program that has now been dumped by the new federal government.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan announced the Warrnambool Cycling Club would receive $15,852 after a successful grant application, with the money included in the May 2022 budget which is only now being allocated.
The funding will be used to install a bike stand, drinking fountain and bottle refill station next to the Wangoom hall, as well as a bike repair kit for punctures including an electric pump.
Wangoom Road was a popular circuit for cyclists in the region, Mr Tehan said.
"It's a bit of a hub around the Wangoom Hall. They start races from there. It's part of the track that most of the cyclists use recreationally, so it's just a local place for it to go," he said.
"The Warrnambool Cycling Club plays an important role in providing recreation services to community members and visitors to Warrnambool and surrounds, and it is wonderful to be able to provide funding that continues to support their activities."
The funding comes from the stronger communities program which has assisted small capital projects.
"Unfortunately, in this year's Labor Government budget papers, I have been able to confirm that this wonderful community program has been terminated," Mr Tehan said.
"This is devastating news once again as our rural and regional communities bear the brunt of Labor's razor gang and is on top of the recently announced road funding budget cuts."
Mr Tehan said more than 150 community projects in Wannon had been funded through the program.
"I am disheartened that groups such as Warrnambool Cycling Club no longer have this opportunity for funding," he said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
