MUSIC: 15 Minutes of Fame, St Brigid's, Crossley, doors 6pm, dinner 6.30pm, show 7.30pm.
FESTIVAL: Port Fairy Winter Weekends, various events, Projections along Bank and Sackville Streets, Friday to Sunday.
LAUNCH: Elements by Find Your Voice Collective exhibition, littleBANK Port Fairy, 5pm-7pm, exhibition runs 10am-5pm daily until Sunday.
ACTIVITIES: Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village, Warrnambool Woodworkers, Sailmakers Loft, 10am-3pm, Kids Craft: Crazy Hair Pencils, Steam Packet Inn, 11am-2pm, Maremma Penguin Protectors, Wharf Theatre, 11am and 1.30pm.
DANCE: Warrnambool Eisteddfod, Lighthouse Theatre, Friday and Saturday, sessions run 9am-12.30pm, 1pm-5.30pm and 6pm-9pm.
FOOTBALL: Warrnambool and district, South Warrnambool v Warrnambool, Friendly Societies' Park, from 2pm, Hampden, Merrivale v Nirranda, Merrivale Recreation Reserve, from 2.20pm.
MUSIC: Michael Ferguson, Warrnambool Bowls Club, 7.30pm-10.30pm.
NAIDOC: Children's art workshops with Tracy Roach, a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony, and a cultural wildlife tour, Tower Hill.
MUSIC: Andy Kirkland, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Witch 3 Music, Terang Commercial Hotel, 3pm-6pm. Kids Karaoke, Warrnambool Bowls Club, noon-3pm.
APOTHECARY: Ills and Chills with Dr. Harrison, Flagstaff Hill Common Room, 11am and 1.30pm.
HISTORY: Port Fairy Historical Society SS Casino sinking anniversary at the memorial on Gipps Street, Port Fairy, from 11am.
AUTHOR: Maya Linnell Kookaburra Cottage in conversation, Mortlake Library, 1.30pm.
SHOW: You Are A Doughnut, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, 11am-noon for schools, 6pm-7pm for families.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.