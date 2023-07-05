How you vote for Warrnambool councillors is about to change

Residents will only be able to vote for candidates running in their ward at the next council election under a major revamp that will take Warrnambool back 20 years.
Just how many of the city's current councillors - if they elect to run again in 2024 - would be forced to battle it out in the same ward is unclear with boundary lines yet to be settled on.
The change is a shift from the current "unsubdivided" electoral structure and a return to wards which were abandoned in Warrnambool in 2004.
An independent panel has come up with three different models but all options would mean seven wards would be introduced with a single councillor in each.
The only difference between the three models was where the boundaries of where each ward will be and what they will be called.
Among the ward names being considered are: Platypus Park, Central, Moyjil, Botanic, Hopkins River, Brierly Basin, Russells Creek, Wollaston, Yangery Creek, Marrang Park, Victoria Park and Lake Pertobe.
The Standard previously reported if the division had similar boundaries to those in 2004, some of Warrnambool's current councillors could be pitted against each other if they run again.
Councillors Otha Akoch and Vicki Jellie, who were the highest polling candidates in 2020, could face off in one ward based on the old boundaries and their current residential addresses, as could Debbie Arnott and Angie Paspaliaris. Max Taylor, Richard Ziegeler and Ben Blain would find themselves in separate wards.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said regional cities and metropolitan councils wouldall be moving to the single-member ward structure which was now a requirement under new legislation.
She said it was only by ministerial exception other options were available, and the guidance the council had received was that this exception would only be made for rural councils.
"This means at the next council election, voters will be electing councillors who nominate to represent their local ward, rather than electing councillors from across the entire city," Cr Arnott said.
Warrnambool council was one of 39 municipalities undergoing a review of its electoral structure.
"One of the changes introduced by the Local Government Act 2020 was that metropolitan, interface and region city councils must introduce single-councillor wards," she said.
"As a council, we will be holding an additional meeting on July 24 to determine our position on the proposed models.
"I would also encourage everyone to read the report on the Victorian Electoral Commission website and to make their own submission if they wish to do so."
Changes will take effect at the October 2024 local council elections.
Public submissions close at 5pm on Wednesday, July 26.
They can be made on the Victorian Electoral Commission website, by emailing Warrnambool.ERAPSubmissions@vec.vic.gov.au or by writing to the Victorian Electoral Commission atLevel 11, 530 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000.
An online public hearing will be held on August 2, and a final report will go to the minister on August 30.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
