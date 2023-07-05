The Standard
Warrnambool council elections to return to ward system

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 6 2023 - 7:58am, first published 7:00am
How you vote for Warrnambool councillors is about to change
Residents will only be able to vote for candidates running in their ward at the next council election under a major revamp that will take Warrnambool back 20 years.

