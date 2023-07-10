The Standard
Activation funds for Port Fairy Goods Shed

July 11 2023 - 8:30am
The Port Fairy Railway Goods Shed prior to its restoration.
The Port Fairy Railway Goods Shed prior to its restoration.

A further $300,000 has been earmarked for the Port Fairy Goods Shed, taking the current spend for the project to $700,000.

