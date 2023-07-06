There are no signs the region's childcare crisis is easing with an impact on emergency services workers highlighting the effects it could have on the whole community. Katrina Lovell reports:
A Warrnambool firefighter is considering leaving the area because the only childcare he can secure is in Timboon - and it only covers one of his kids for two days.
That means three hours of driving on top of his work day, something his youngest, who is just 18 months old, also has to endure.
CFA acting assistant chief fire officer Andrew Emery and his wife have struggled to find childcare since moving to Warrnambool from Tasmania in April last year.
"When we knew we were coming over we put the two youngest kids on the childcare waiting list hoping by this time we might have a position," he said.
"Basically 15 months later we've been able to secure care for my middle daughter but unfortunately that's out at Timboon.
"So Tuesdays and Wednesdays we spend three hours on the road and the kids spend an hour-and-a-half on the road."
Mr Emery said with his wife also at work, he tries to work from home as much as he can by juggling his days looking after the kids and working.
But that often means working at night.
"Unfortunately come fire season, that's not going to cut it," he said.
"I'll probably have to take leave over the fire season and I won't be able to respond, or we're looking at other options to move out of the area."
His role with the CFA is the highest ranking officer in the district meaning he is one of a limited number of people with the skills needed to manage large-scale emergencies.
The couple have three children, his six-year-old is at school, the three-year-old has two days of care in Timboon and Mr Emery has to look after his 18-month-old full-time until he can find a spot.
To get his three-year-old to Timboon, it means bringing his youngest child with him on the two trips to Timboon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
And in school holidays, it also means bringing his oldest child as well for two return trips to Timboon.
"Basically there's no light on the end of the horizon until potentially early next year, but even then there's no guarantees," Mr Emery said.
"There's nothing available."
Mr Emery said it was eye opening to attend the forum in Warrnambool this week and hear from child-care providers about the problems they face with lack of staff and ratios.
He said staff were certainly undervalued. "They need to be paid more and treated properly," he said.
The Warrnambool forum was hosted by member for Wannon Dan Tehan who brought opposition spokesperson for early childhood education Angie Bell.
The forum heard how a lack of childcare places combined with cost of living pressures was taking a "huge toll" on families.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.