The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hamilton's Steven Becker rejects 11-month jail term

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 28 2023 - 8:23am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community dope dealer with heart condition refuses 11-month jail term
Community dope dealer with heart condition refuses 11-month jail term

UPDATED, Friday, 7.45am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.