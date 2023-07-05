Accused drug trafficker appears to suffer heart turn when bail refused

The Standard
Hamilton man, 54, appears to suffer heart turn during bail hearing

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 6 2023 - 7:47am, first published 7:07am
A Hamilton man charged with a range of drug and assault-related offences has been remanded in custody after appearing to have a heart turn when he was refused bail.

