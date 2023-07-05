Accused drug trafficker appears to suffer heart turn when bail refused

A Hamilton man charged with a range of drug and assault-related offences has been remanded in custody after appearing to have a heart turn when he was refused bail.
Steven Becker, 54, of Dempster Drive, has now been charged with hindering police and assaulting police, as well as possessing and traffic cannabis after a police raid at his home on Tuesday.
Mr Becker made a self-represented bail application in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday which was opposed by police, who consider he an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
When bail was refused and the case adjourned until July 12, Mr Becker appeared to be suffering heart pain and was clutching his chest with both hands.
The magistrate requested Mr Becker be provided urgent medical attention and a custody nurse was called.
During the hearing, Mr Becker told the magistrate he was deaf, claimed the police were telling lies and demanded he be provided with a pen and paper.
He said he had only been dealing drugs because people needed cannabis and he had been trying to get them to buy off other dealers.
Mr Becker claimed there were people in the community who needed cannabis.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie remanded Mr Becker in custody until July 12, noting he had a heart condition which required medication among his custody management issues.
He said Mr Becker knew cannabis was illegal and he was already on a charge of trafficking drugs.
Mr Becker has 15 pages of prior court appearances, his latest on May 31 for possessing cannabis and methamphetamine and breaching bail.
"You might think you are providing a community service but that's not the case," Mr Guthrie told Mr Becker during what could only be described as an unruly hearing.
"I'm not debating what's lawful or unlawful. I'm trying to come to terms with how I can assist you. You are not making it any easier."
The magistrate said Mr Becker was already on bail for similar alleged offending.
Mr Becker told the hearing he could not read the police allegations because he didn't have his glasses, that he was half deaf, during Tuesday's police raid officers found no drugs and that he had previously suffered four heart attacks.
He said members of the community contacted him to get cannabis for medical conditions.
"I don't traffic it. I don't do anything with regard to cannabis. People ask me for marijuana for their kids who are fitting. We can't get medicinal cannabis in Hamilton whatsoever," he said.
"I do help people. I don't make any money. I've been put in jail three times lately because of cannabis.
"I've stopped doing it. I keep helping others to get cannabis. I can't afford to be in jail, the stress on my heart is so much.
"This is a kangaroo court. I've done nothing wrong. All I've done is help people. I'm going to be put in jail for helping people. I'm not going to stop helping people."
Mr Becker said he was now going to be put in a maximum security prison with murderers.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable James French told the court at 10.30am on Tuesday police executed a search warrant at Mr Becker's home.
Officers activated their body-worn cameras and Mr Becker refused to leave his bedroom during a search.
It is alleged he picked up a bowl, had it above his head and threw it at a police officer.
Police officers subdued Mr Becker and located cannabis seeds and two laptops which contained evidence of drug trafficking.
Mr Becker complained of heart difficulties and was transported to Hamilton hospital where he was assessed and treated.
Police took 92 pictures during the raid and that included samples of hundreds of messages on the laptops which related to trafficking cannabis with 15 different people.
Senior Constable French said Mr Becker was already on bail for other matters.
One brief relates to possessing and trafficking cannabis, possession of a drug of dependence and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Officers seized just over $1000 in cash and a significant amount of drugs.
The second brief of evidence related to making threats, assault and bail offences.
It's alleged Mr Becker yelled at and abused people and then picked up a shovel which he swung at a woman's head.
Long-time senior journalist
