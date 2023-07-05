'Moving on': Mortlake saleyards to be sold

Just months after the closure of Warrnambool's saleyards, the owners of the Mortlake facility are cashing in and selling up.
Regional Livestock Exchanges is set to purchase the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange at Mortlake and one at Yass.
RLX already has numerous saleyards across Australia, including one in both Camperdown and Ballarat.
The majority shareholder in the Mortlake facility, Brendan Abbey, confirmed he expected the sale to be settled within the next month to six weeks.
"I'm just moving on, they are both very successful and making money," Mr Abbey said.
"The price is all confidential - I would rather not divulge that." WVLX Agents Association president Jack Hickey said he was feeling "open-minded and positive".
But he was hopeful the sale could lead to improvements to flooring.
"Warrnambool closing has pushed more dairy cows into our centre, and it's just not quite holding up well enough for us, and it's a constant issue that we've been dealing with so I'm hoping RLX have got the right mix to probably make that work for us," Mr Hickey said.
Warrnambool's saleyards closed in December after a controversial council vote.
RLX's lease of the Corangamite Shire Council facility in Camperdown is set to run another 10 years with an option to extend.
RLX's network of livestock selling facilities handle more than 820,000 cattle and 2.34 million sheep each year.
