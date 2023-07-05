Hamilton Kangaroos' open co-coach Emma Sommerville says her sister's absence from their line-up has thrown up a challenge but praised her team's ability to adapt to a "rocky patch" of player unavailability.
The fifth-placed Roos will be without fellow co-coach Kellie Sommerville for another round when they host Portland on Saturday after the midcourter was called up to fight the Canadian wildfires.
"That was very last minute and hadn't planned for that to occur in the season," Emma said of her sister's absence. "She may be back the following week (July 15) but we'll manage fatigue there."
Sommerville said it was a difficult task to coach and play without her sister.
"It's definitely been a challenge, especially being a playing coach," she said. "With at least two of us, it does ease it off a bit. I'm really looking forward to having her back, especially down that attacking end being more of a defensive head myself."
Injuries to Madsie Phillips (ankle) and Leesa Iredell (calf) overlapped in the early games following Kellie's departure, though the pair returned to Hamilton's rotation in recent rounds.
Sommerville praised her team's response to line-up changes. The Roos hold a 2-2 record from their last four games and were competitive against top-four teams North Warrnambool Eagles and Cobden.
"They've been really resilient throughout the changes and just really adaptable," Sommerville said. "Clare Crawford being a goalie and jumping into that wing attack position and with Kel out, being thrown into that centre position, she's been doing an incredible job.
"Same with Leesa, coming back from injury, we had to run her more than we normally would have liked but she's holding up really well."
Sommerville said the Roos' younger players, including Phillips, Ella Sevior and first-year open player Molly O'Brien had also stepped up.
"She's taken every opportunity when we've given it to her," Sommerville said of O'Brien.
Sommerville said a win against traditional rival Portland was "really important" coming off the bye.
"It's not just about holding that fifth position, it's just a mental thing as well," she said. "We want to stay on top of these games and keep the momentum moving forward and we don't want to be taking steps back and dropping games. I don't think these girls should be."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
