Intercepted banned drivers highlight cases in court

Four cases of driving without a licence or when banned have highlighted the stunning disregard of defendants in the Hamilton court on Wednesday.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie placed the defendants, who all pleaded guilty, on bonds with conditions to make contributions to the court fund, or fined them.
He said it was clear some drivers did not have much regard for licence bans.
There have been 11 drivers killed on south-west roads this year, well up on the average during the past 10 years.
A Geelong man again caught driving while disqualified was ordered to pay $1000 after being pulled over in the early morning.
Michael Anthony Tedesco, 58, was intercepted at 2.14am on June 17 last year in a blue Navara utility heading east on the Myamyn-Macarthur Road.
A licence check revealed he was driving despite serving a five-year licence disqualification.
The court heard Tedesco was the primary carer for his elderly mother and was in the process of driving back to Leopold to look after her after a friend got drunk. He's not eligible to get his licence back until 2027.
The magistrate said Tedesco needed to be under no illusion that if he was caught again he would have to get someone else to care for his mother because he would be going to prison due to his "huge" driving history.
Mr Guthrie said when Tedesco was intercepted near Hamilton it was a relatively short time after he had been in court.
Tedesco was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond, with the condition he pay $1000 to the court fund.
Hamilton's Emily Broom also pleaded guilty to driving while her licence was cancelled for drink driving in Queensland.
She is eligible to get her licence back in March next year.
Broom was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond, with the condition she pay $500 to the court fund.
Coleraine's Clancy Herring, 33, also admitted to driving while suspended.
He had lost his licence for demerit points and his car was impounded at a cost of $1225 after being pulled over on January 3 this year.
He was fined $750 with $90.60 court costs.
Hamilton's Craig Walker, 57, pleaded guilty to driving during a period when his licence was suspended pending a medical review after he self-reported to VicRoads.
He was fined $400 with $90.60 costs.
