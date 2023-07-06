A funding boost for medical students trained in rural areas has been welcomed by Deakin University's Warrnambool campus.
Professor Gary Rogers, who is the Dean of Deakin University's School of Medicine, said he welcomed the announcement of additional Commonwealth supported places (CSPs) for rural trained medical students.
He said he hoped it would help the institution offer 15 places in its Doctor of Medicine program in Warrnambool in 2024.
Professor Rogers said the university would also apply for more places after the announcement.
"We have had substantial local interest in the places that we plan to offer from Warrnambool from 2024," Dr Rogers said.
He said he hoped the additional funding would also address the chronic shortage of doctors.
"Approximately half of the medical graduates who are registered in Australia each year currently undertook their medical training overseas and even with this massive importation of doctors there still is a substantial shortage of doctors in regional areas and in certain specialities," Dr Rogers said.
"There is no doubt that we need a very significant increase in the number of domestic medical training places across Australia and especially in rural areas."
Dr Rogers said he believed there was a higher chance graduates would choose to stay in a rural or regional area if they completed their training there.
"We have good evidence from our own figures to show that people who come from a rural area and then undertake their training rurally are up to seven times more likely to practice rurally," he said.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) also welcomed the announcement.
RACGP rural chair Associate Professor Michael Clements said it was a boost for rural healthcare.
"As the college that represents four out of five rural GPs, the most of any organisation in Australia, the RACGP welcomes this investment," Associate Professor Clements said.
"This initiative, aimed at attracting more doctors to train and practice in rural and regional Australia, will hopefully have a significant impact on improving access to essential health and medical services for people in rural and remote communities."
Associate Professor Clements said the RACGP had long been calling for government to facilitate more regional and rural placements for medical school students to encourage future doctors to live and work outside of major cities.
"At the end of the day, you can't be what you can't see," Associate Professor Clements said.
"We need more future doctors not only studying in the bush but having a positive experience immersing themselves in a rural community."
Deakin University will begin offering a four-year medical degree at the Warrnambool campus from next year.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
