The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Deakin University's Warrnambool campus to apply for more medical degree places

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 6 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deakin University's Alistair McCosh, intern Gaby Carty, Dr Barry Morphett and South West Healthcare CEO Craig Fraser celebrate the announcement of the Warrnambool campus now offering the full medical degree earlier this year. Picture by Anthony Brady
Deakin University's Alistair McCosh, intern Gaby Carty, Dr Barry Morphett and South West Healthcare CEO Craig Fraser celebrate the announcement of the Warrnambool campus now offering the full medical degree earlier this year. Picture by Anthony Brady

A funding boost for medical students trained in rural areas has been welcomed by Deakin University's Warrnambool campus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.