Former Callaghan's Motors site could become accommodation

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 9 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:00am
Former Callaghan's site could become accommodation
Former Callaghan's site could become accommodation

A former Warrnambool car dealership is expected to be redeveloped and may become accommodation.

