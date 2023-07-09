Former Callaghan's site could become accommodation

A former Warrnambool car dealership is expected to be redeveloped and may become accommodation.
The former Callaghan's Motors site in Fairy Street is being sold via an expressions of interest process.
Expressions of interest closed last week.
Development Sites and Build-To-Rent director Marcus Neill said all offers were being reviewed this week.
"All parties interested are looking at it for redevelopment for accommodation," Mr Neill said.
The site had been earmarked for a $70 million development, which included apartments.
In June 2021, the Romero Group outlined plans for the nine-storey apartment and commercial building.
It included at least three towers.
One included 100 serviced apartments as part of a planned Punthill Apartment Hotel to the north, while a central tower with curved architecture included about 50 to 60 apartments to be sold.
Plans also show a tower with office space to the south. Retail space, balconies, roof gardens and a penthouse were also proposed.
The complex would have had 10 levels, including a ground floor and a basement with 180 car spaces.
The site, which has been on the market for some time, was expected to fetch up to $8 million.
The site is being used for the city's new Priority Primary Care Centre.
Another project is under way at the former Gallery niteclub.
It will be home to 12 boutique apartments.
There will be six apartments on the ground floor and a further six on the first floor.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.