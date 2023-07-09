The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

HAMR Energy project could bring 80 jobs to Portland

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 10 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAMR Energy director David Stribley in Portland.
HAMR Energy director David Stribley in Portland.

A renewable energy project in Portland has the potential to create 200 jobs during construction and up to 80 long-term jobs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.