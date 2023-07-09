A renewable energy project in Portland has the potential to create 200 jobs during construction and up to 80 long-term jobs.
HAMR Energy, which was founded by directors David Stribley and Alex Smith two years ago, is in the early stages of producing an alternative energy source for ships.
The two previously worked in the gas and oil industry and saw a gap in the market for decarbonising certain industries.
"Sectors like aviation and shipping and even the chemical sector, it's challenging to decarbonise these through electrification," Mr Stribley said.
The two hope to use biomass to create green methanol to power ships.
"We're looking to create green methanol using the residual forestry biomass," Mr Stribley said.
Forestry industry by-products, including litter from the plantation floor, trimmings, damaged goods and parts of fire-damaged plantations, would be used to create the eco-friendly liquid fuel.
"We're very excited," Mr Stribley said.
He said the world's biggest shipping companies had started ordering methanol capable vessels.
Mr Stribley said Portland, with its existing infrastructure and deep water port, was the perfect place to base the project.
He said the Glenelg Shire Council and the broader community had been incredibly supportive.
"Portland has all the components we need, including a great renewable energy resource," Mr Stribley said.
The two directors are in the process of bringing on industry partners for the development stage of the project.
"One of the reasons we are doing this is because we came from gas and oil and we see refineries shutting down," Mr Stribley said.
"Australia should be more self-sufficient."
Mr Stribley said methanol could be used for a range of industries.
He said it had the potential to decarbonise the jet fuel industry, which was an exciting prospect.
Mr Stribley said the two directors were in talks with a number of people over a suitable site for the company in Portland.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell spoke about the project in parliament recently.
"Tasmania has a similar project but it is nowhere near the scale or the potential of Portland," Ms Britnell said
"Two ingredients are needed to make green methanol - hydrogen, which is extracted from water in a process called electrolysis, and carbon dioxide.
"HAMR Energy seek to produce carbon dioxide from forestry industry by-products."
Ms Britnells said forestry was a well-established industry in the Portland area.
"The green triangle region, which includes Portland, has the largest commercial forestry industry in Australia, exporting 52 per cent of Australia's commercial plantation," she said.
"The Portland region exports millions of tonnes of timber each year.
"It is anticipated that around 300,000 tonnes of forestry industry by-products ... will be used to create green methanol."
Ms Britnell said the project had a target to produce 200 kilotonnes of green methanol each year.
"HAMR Energy anticipate that employment will be created for over 80 people, and it is projected that by 2027 over 100 methanol-powered vessels will be in operation, indicating a clear demand for this product," she said.
