UPDATE, Monday, 9.44am:
A 55-year-old man involved in a two-vehicle collision near Garvoc mid last week remains in a critical condition.
Warrnambool police highway patrol unit Constable Josh McMahon said he had confirmed the man was still in The Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.
Two vehicles were both travelling east on Howards Road about 12.30pm last Wednesday when one had apparently clipped the rear of a trailer being towed by the other vehicle.
A 55-year-old man was flown to The Alfred in a critical condition by HEMS4.
The driver of the vehicle with the trailer, a man in his 50s, was not seriously injured.
Wednesday at 4.45pm:
A man in his 50s was flown to a Melbourne hospital in a critical condition after a two-vehicle crash at Garvoc on Wednesday.
Warrnambool highway patrol First Constable Josh McMahon said two vehicles were travelling east on Howards Road about 12.30pm when one had apparently clipped the rear of a trailer being towed by the vehicle ahead.
He said both vehicles spun.
First Constable McMahon said one vehicle hit a tree.
He said one driver, a 55-year-old man, was flown to hospital while the other, a man in his 50s, was uninjured.
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said three units attended the incident with support from the State Emergency Service.
The spokesperson said there were two people in each vehicle all of whom exited safely.
The Terang SES unit cleared the scene in an hour.
Witnesses can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333.
EARLIER: An air ambulance is en route to a two-vehicle crash in Garvoc to transport a man in a critical condition to hospital.
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said three units, supported by the State Emergency Services, responded to a crash on Howards Road in Garvoc about 12.30pm.
"The incident involved two utes with two passengers each," the spokesperson said.
"All passengers safely exited the vehicles and are being treated by Ambulance Victoria."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an incident in Garvoc where a car had crashed into a tree.
"A man believed to be in his 40s is being treated at the scene and appears to be in a critical condition," the spokeswoman said.
"Another person is in a stable condition and does not appear to need emergency treatment or transport at this stage.
"An air ambulance has been dispatched."
Victoria Police are also assisting.
MORE TO COME.
