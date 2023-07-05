The Standard
Emergency services are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Howards Road, Garvoc

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 5 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 1:30pm
An air ambulance is en route to a two-vehicle crash in Garvoc to transport a man in a critical condition to hospital.
Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

