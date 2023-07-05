An air ambulance is en route to a two-vehicle crash in Garvoc to transport a man in a critical condition to hospital.
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said three units, supported by the State Emergency Services, responded to a crash on Howards Road in Garvoc about 12.30pm.
"The incident involved two utes with two passengers each," the spokesperson said.
"All passengers safely exited the vehicles and are being treated by Ambulance Victoria."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an incident in Garvoc where a car had crashed into a tree.
"A man believed to be in his 40s is being treated at the scene and appears to be in a critical condition," the spokeswoman said.
"Another person is in a stable condition and does not appear to need emergency treatment or transport at this stage.
"An air ambulance has been dispatched."
Victoria Police are also assisting.
MORE TO COME.
