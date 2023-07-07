Warrnambool's former saleyards site should be turned into affordable housing - a once-in-a-generation opportunity, a former mayor says.
Mike Neoh said that in 2014 - before the Mortlake Livestock Exchange was built - the council had an opportunity to facilitate a transition to a privately funded state-of-the-art saleyards at Cudgee.
"Whilst I supported the proposal, at the time there was not the support, by the majority of councillors, to do so," he said.
"We now have a situation where the current council has closed the yards, which will mean many benefits will leave our economic zone.
"Council now has an obligation to utilise the land to the best advantage of the community and ratepayers."
Mr Neoh said the crisis in affordable housing necessitated the need to investigate a planning overlay on the site that could drive new affordable housing stock.
"Such an overlay would assist with attracting state, federal, private and non-government organisation funding and/or partnerships to address the unmet housing needs of our community," he said.
"Using the site for affordable housing would also drive economic development by creating employment in the building sector as well as providing long-term rate revenue for council."
Mr Neoh said now the council had finished cutting the ribbons on a number of legacy projects from the previous council, it needed to convey some "big picture vision" and deliver significant social and economic opportunities for our community.
He said that in 2012, the council was successful in attracting a $2.5 million federal funding grant to address affordable housing, which resulted in several low income earners achieving home ownership in the north Dennington growth area.
"Affordable housing can be done," he said.
"The availability of the former Warrnambool Livestock Exchange site now presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the current council to show some leadership on the affordable housing issue.
"It just needs the vision and will to do so."
The city council last week said it had been pushing rigorously with the state government to be included in a major affordable rental scheme rolling out through the Victorian Big Housing Build program.
The program aims to bring 2400 new rental properties on the market across the state over the next four years at prices low and middle income earners can afford.
The government has guaranteed at least 500 of the properties would be in regional Victoria with Bendigo, Ballarat and Geelong locked in for inclusion but the south-west has so far been a notable omission.
Mr Neoh said he believed council had fallen asleep at the wheel strategically and politically.
He pointed to the city's lack of success with hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games events.
"Ballarat is currently looking at an athletes village on the old saleyards site and post-event potentially using the village for social housing," he said.
"Rehabilitation of the Ballarat saleyards site needs to be addressed but they are strategically and politically having a red-hot-go.
"They have lined up the ducks by leveraging the Commonwealth Games hosting to address social housing issues.
"It seems that whilst one council has fallen asleep at the wheel, another is conveying and driving its vision."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
