A Noorat woman has released her first children's book.
Tanya Moloney hopes her picture book Nature Ninja Saves the Natural World will inspire the next generation of nature heroes.
The book is about Nature Ninja and two nature-loving friends - a wise owl named Boobook and a trusty sidekick named Stick - who are on a mission to protect the planet.
Ms Moloney is the founder of Nurture in Nature Australia.
Since 2012, she has been working with educators and parents all over the world to help them nurture strong connections with nature and each other.
She presents at national and international conferences, leads engaging professional development programs for educators and runs innovative nature play and outdoor learning programs in her mobile classroom, The Nature Bus.
Through her work, Ms Moloney teaches children that taking even the smallest actions to care for their nearby nature can make a positive difference for the planet, while also helping them to grow and thrive.
Ms Moloney said she wanted to write a children's book to help young people learn about how they could help protect the environment.
"In my work with children in outdoor play and nature-inspired learning, I see their growing concern for the state of the environment," she said.
"Increasingly they see and hear messages all around them about the 'climate emergency'.
"These messages are too abstract for young children and often cause them to worry and feel like they have no impact or control over what is happening in the natural world.
"I wrote this book to help children to know that their voices matter and the local actions they take to care for their nearby nature do make a difference.
"The book is also aimed at inspiring hope, and nurturing feelings of belonging and community connection when children see there are others all over the world making their difference where they live too."
Ms Moloney was lucky enough to receive some funding to write the book, including a Acciona Energia grant and a BankFirst Teaching Initiatives grant.
She will also work with Terang's Hampden Specialist School.
She and students will create a song inspired by nature and run nature-based learning sessions.
Ms Moloney will host a book launch at the Warrnambool Library on Saturday, August 5 at 10.30am. People interested in attending can register on the library's website.
The book was illustrated by Jelena Sardi.
You can buy a copy at Collin's Booksellers.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
