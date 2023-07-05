A new initiative has given Warrnambool Theatre Company the opportunity to take its Wizard of Oz production to the community.
WTC and Holiday Actors held a puppet workshop at Warrnambool Art Gallery, a Toto puppet visit at Toto cafe, and a talk at the city's library on Wednesday.
Warrnambool Theatre Company president and Wizard of Oz producer Ailiche Goddard-Clegg said promoting the community events was a new initiative.
"One thing we've been trying to do is to wrap workshops and learning around our productions," she said.
I had never made a puppet before attending the workshop with Jhess and now I've made the chickens for the show, which is really cool- Ailich Goddard-Clegg
Ms Goddard-Clegg said the aim was for people within the company to pass new skills onto the community.
"What we really like about the Wizard of Oz was there was a great opportunity for us to partner with the art gallery, library and One Day Studios to bring that learning out," she said.
Ms Goddard-Clegg said the theatre companies partnered with Regional Arts Victoria, South West Community Foundation and the Ern Hartley Foundation to run a series of workshops over three years.
This gave them the opportunity to learn skills from London-trained puppeteer Jhess Knight.
"I had never made a puppet before attending the workshop with Jhess and now I've made the chickens for the show, which is really cool," Ms Goddard-Clegg said.
The skills learnt at these workshops were also brought to life with the dragon used in Holiday Actors' production of Shrek the Musical in January.
The Wizard of Oz production runs at Lighthouse Theatre from July 15 to 22.
