Dennington may have struggled on the field in recent years but that hasn't impacted Luke Pearson's drive to pull on the red and white jumper.
In fact the 32-year-old, who plays game 200 for the club on Saturday, said he was enjoying football more than ever despite the Dogs' senior side being on track to miss finals for a fifth consecutive Warrnambool and District league season.
"It has been tough but I've probably enjoyed the footy more the last couple of years than I have when I was winning," Pearson told The Standard.
"It's just the group of young boys we've got are really good to hang around with and they listen to you and stuff."
Pearson is a reasonable chance to celebrate his milestone in winning fashion when the Dogs face Old Collegians.
The sides last met in round four with the Dogs triumphing by 32 points.
The 2015 Dogs senior premiership player and current vice captain, who joined the club about 15 years ago, praised the environment and young players for motivating him to keep playing.
He acknowledged his 200th game was a "pretty big achievement".
"Dennington's pretty much a second home to me so it's a real big achievement," he said.
Pearson said he'd witnessed improvement from his young side which sits eighth on the ladder.
The back-flanker has played 11 of the Dogs' 12 games this season, conceding his fitness levels weren't as high as they could be.
"I probably could play a bit better but I'm probably just a bit unfit at the moment because I only train once a week now because I've got my one-and-a-half-year old and I just got married three weeks ago.
"I think I'm still holding my spot. When you've been at the club for a while I think you get a bit of leeway."
Pearson doesn't anticipate reaching the 250-game mark, confessing the 2023 season could be his last campaign.
"I don't know, I'll have to talk to the missus but I'm thinking about probably nearly retiring at the end of the year," he said.
"I'll see how we go, I'll see how the body keeps up.
"We've still got another six games to go, I'll just go week-by-week I reckon, we'll go from there."
Fortunately the former Dogs assistant coach's body has held up well over the journey after a rough start, where he snapped his collarbone in his first senior game.
"I missed half a year there and then I think in one of the years I broke my finger and the bone popped out, so I missed half the year there," he said.
"I did my ACL, so I missed a full year out of that too."
