V/Line will review its booking and reservations policy on the Warrnambool line after the trains became so overcrowded people were forced to stand in the toilets and sit in the aisles.
It was a similar story on other long-distance train trips across the state with overbooked services on the Albury line leaving 60 passengers without seats at the weekend.
Passengers on the packed Warrnambool trip described how they had to balance between carriage connections while many sat on the floor.
"It was ridiculous," one passenger commented.
Others raised concerns about how staff were treated by frustrated passengers on the unpleasant trip describing it as "pretty awful".
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell said she was being inundated with people complaining.
"The government has been completely irresponsible," she said. "It's just so unsafe."
Ms Britnell said many passengers were going to Melbourne for medical appointments, and to have to stand when they've booked, was not on.
"Putting people's safety at risk is just an unacceptable risk the government is taking," she said.
V/Line will now review bookings and reservations policies for long-distance lines to ensure they remain "fit-for-purpose" and continue to provide passengers with a variety of travel options.
A V/Line spokesperson said the Warrnambool services were particularly popular on the weekend with passengers taking advantage of cheaper fares and the school holidays to travel around the state.
"The comfort and safety of passengers is our number one priority and we are continuing to explore all options to improve passenger experience for this coming weekend and beyond," the spokesperson said.
V/Line said it was the busiest weekend since COVID-19 with patronage "significantly" up on the same weekend last year.
Compounding the problem, faults on carriages meant the services ran with four carriages instead of five, and urgent repairs were now under way.
V/Line is running extra weekend services on the Wyndham Vale section of the Geelong and Warrnambool lines to reduce patronage on Geelong and Warrnambool services.
It will also continue to support the busiest Warrnambool Line services with standby coaches.
On long distance services passengers without a reserved seat, and those using a myki, are required to travel in the unreserved carriage.
"Safety continues to be V/Line's number one priority and we are working to deliver a safe and reliable service to our passengers," V/Line said.
