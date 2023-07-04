The Standard
V/Line to review booking over packed Warrnambool train

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 5 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 9:39am
Trains were over full at the weekend prompting safety concerns.
V/Line will review its booking and reservations policy on the Warrnambool line after the trains became so overcrowded people were forced to stand in the toilets and sit in the aisles.

