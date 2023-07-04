Police charge man with assault after finding drug trafficking messages

A 54-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with throwing a bowl at police officers during a raid before hundreds of messages relating to drug trafficking were found on a laptop.
A police spokesman said Hamilton detectives and uniform officers executed a search warrant at a Hamilton address on Tuesday.
There they found cannabis seeds.
During the search it's alleged the man hindered and assaulted police by picking up a bowl which he threw at officers.
The man was subdued, arrested, later interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in a magistrates court on Wednesday for a bail/remand hearing.
It's alleged the man had two laptops and police officers found hundreds of messages related to drug trafficking on one of those devices.
He's also been charged with committing offences while on bail charged with other offences.
The man already had two police briefs of evidence listed for a special mention in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday next week.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.