The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Hamilton man, 54, charged with trafficking drugs

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 5 2023 - 9:02am, first published 8:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police charge man with assault after finding drug trafficking messages
Police charge man with assault after finding drug trafficking messages

A 54-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with throwing a bowl at police officers during a raid before hundreds of messages relating to drug trafficking were found on a laptop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.