The big things in life may be the ones that are remembered by the masses forever, but it is the little ones that more often than not never leave us.
Who would have thought that walking into a milk bar for what may have seemed a mundane purchase, is now a memory for many Warrnambool residents to savour.
Records show the first milk bar in Australia was established in Sydney in 1932.
We couldn't track down when the first milk bar opened its doors in Warrnambool, but we do know as the city grew rapidly post World War II, milk bars began springing up.
The families that made up the expanding Warrnambool were predominantly working class and often had a handful or more of children.
As housing estates were built, both privately and government commissioned, they were being snapped up by baby boomers who were then young parents.
Raising a family on a basic wage produced a generation where extravagance rarely raised its head, and resilience was common place.
It was a time when businesses shut at 5.30pm Monday to Friday. Only the bigger or national-based businesses extended beyond this, and then only to 9pm on Fridays and noon on Saturdays.
But there was one type of family-owned ultra local business that did open early and shut late, seven-days-a-week.
The humble milk bar was many things to many people.
It was the place where you could get just about anything - it always seemed to have at least one left of whatever it was you were looking for.
It may have been Sunday lunch, and all of a sudden it was found there was no cream in the house, which just wouldn't do.
So it was a flying rescue mission, on the bike and to the nearest milk bar and back to save the apple pie, and the day.
Many a backyard cricket game was brought to its exhilarating climax thanks to the milk bar.
With two tennis balls rolling down the drain, one more on the roof and another over the unclimbable fence, the stark reality was often that an epic game of back or front yard cricket would be over before a result could be achieved.
But again, a flying visit to the milk bar, where a tennis ball sat magically on a shelf somewhere, would ensure a winner could be crowned.
Then there was the Band-aid for the cut knee from the old tin fence, the tin of baked beans when the cupboard was bare, a roll of sticky tape to help wrap a last minute Christmas present or a rubber band that could do anything from tie back your hair to hold an old engine together.
The old-fashioned milk bar was the ultimate one-stop shop that seemed like it was always open.
In a way, it was, because in its heyday it was in a world that would get up often before the sun rose, and the preparation of the evening meal was the sign to bunker in for the night.
It was only the ill-prepared or an unexpected occurrence that required a milk bar after tea run.
So what was the staple of a good milk bar?
Here's a quick checklist of must-haves. The Sunday Press newspaper, bags of mixed lollies, bread, milk, Eskimo Pies, Hearts, Polly Waffles, Samboy salt and vinegar chips, Hubba-Bubba bubble gum and sherbets that threatened to break teeth.
Signage played an important role for a good milk bar, with must-have signs on the front including Coke, Peters and Streets ice-cream, The Sun newspaper and Big M.
But perhaps one of the most important roles milk bars played before the coming of the 24/7 age of living was teaching young people the value of money.
Before weekend and longer hour weekday trading for supermarkets came into play, retail part-time jobs for school kids were limited to Saturday morning and Friday nights, with paper rounds the morning option.
But one way of making money was collecting soft drink bottles and taking them to your nearest milk bar.
There, a reward could be had for the return of large and small bottles.
It was perhaps not surprising the empty bottles were worth a refund, given the incredible thickness of the glass that made up one-litre Coke bottles.
For many a young entrepreneur, it was a way to earn your own money to squirrel away, or alternatively to buy a pack of football cards (with a piece of gum in each pack and a jigsaw puzzle piece on the back of the card).
The first trade transaction for many a successful business person was handing an empty soft drink bottle over a milk bar counter.
While their number is much fewer, there are some milk bars still operating today in Warrnambool. But the core businesses of milk bars are now aimed at takeaway food.
In the golden days, if you wanted to grab a takeaway meal from the milk bar there were two choices for you, a salad roll or a meat pie.
Hot chips, fried chicken, dims and hot dogs were the diversification milk bar owners chose in the early 1990s to counter the longer hours and cheaper prices of the supermarket.
But for the children of the second half of the 20th century, the lustre of the old-time milk bar is a warm memory of simpler times.
This is fraught with danger, but we have had a crack at listing this recent history (50 years) of Warrnambool milk bars.
We apologise in advance for any we have missed and welcome any additions.
Morris Road, Lennon Avenue, Solo (Raglan Parade), Hopetoun Road, Dennington, West End (Raglan Parade), Kerr Street, Garden Street, McKiernan Road, Hospital Shop, Henna Street, Jamieson Street, Flaxman Street, Nicholson Street, Japan Street - Raglan Parade (one on each side), Merrivale, Banyan Street (x2), Isles (Crammer Street), Derby Street-Raglan Parade, Mortlake Road, Fairy Street (next to Cally Hotel), Fairy Street (north end), Timor Street (next to Royal Hotel), South Warrnambool, Liebig Street north (next to the old Tatts Hotel), Harrison's (Liebig Street), Tower Square, Hopkins Road, Quick Snacks (Liebig Street).
